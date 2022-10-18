ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 17

Related
KHQ Right Now

The cost of Camp Hope

The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?

It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death

COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, local officials are required by law to perform what's known as a "logic and accuracy" test on the ballot counting machines. The test is open to the public, though Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs warns that it can be "very boring."
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Will voters reject a troubled prosecutor for an inexperienced one?

In a way, LARRY HASKELL got lucky. In this August's primary, the current Spokane County prosecutor drew challenges from two highly experienced Republicans and one relatively inexperienced nonpartisan candidate. Stephanie Olsen and Stefanie Collins, Republicans with a combined four decades of legal experience, both decried Haskell's leadership. Local pastor DEB...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'Absolutely unrealistic': Jewels Helping Hands criticizes sheriff's deadline to clear homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is criticizing Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's mid-November deadline to clear out the I-90 homeless camp. Jewels founder Julie Garcia says the head count at the camp was 443 as of Saturday, Oct. 15. Garcia said there's simply not enough shelter beds available, specifically low-barrier ones. The city, on the other hand, says this is not the case, and that everyone at the camp has an opportunity to live at in a safer, more humane environment at the Trent shelter.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy