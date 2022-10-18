Read full article on original website
The cost of Camp Hope
The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
With the death of SpokeFest and resignations at Bloomsday — will COVID kill local races?
Despite remaining financially stable during the pandemic, SpokeFest is gone and Bloomsday is struggling. General fatigue and a roller coaster of event logistics may have played a role in recent issues faced by the two popular road races. SpokeFest, an annual community bike ride that drew thousands of people of...
An insider and an insider-turned-outsider compete for Spokane County Sheriff
Two men are vying to replace Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich as he prepares to leave after 16 years in office. One has Knezovich's endorsement and mentorship, the other has his ire. Knezovich's endorsee is John Nowels, a Republican with 24 years of experience in the sheriff's office. He worked...
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?
It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Saturday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
Spokane County Sheriff sends letter to state requesting audit on I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane County Sheriff's Office prepares to clear out the homeless camp near I-90, the sheriff's office has sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor asking to conduct and release an audit of several homeless services in Spokane. That audit would focus on the...
360 Coverage: Aphids are on the move in Spokane
Aphids are common in Spokane, but the long summer is keeping them around later than usual. If you're concerned, don't worry. WSU Master Gardener said they'll clear out when the weather gets colder.
Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death
COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, local officials are required by law to perform what's known as a "logic and accuracy" test on the ballot counting machines. The test is open to the public, though Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs warns that it can be "very boring."
Will voters reject a troubled prosecutor for an inexperienced one?
In a way, LARRY HASKELL got lucky. In this August's primary, the current Spokane County prosecutor drew challenges from two highly experienced Republicans and one relatively inexperienced nonpartisan candidate. Stephanie Olsen and Stefanie Collins, Republicans with a combined four decades of legal experience, both decried Haskell's leadership. Local pastor DEB...
Cusick man to spend over 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl to teen who overdosed
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. District judge sentenced a Cusick man to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose. Antoinne Holmes, 23, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On August 28, 2020,...
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
'Absolutely unrealistic': Jewels Helping Hands criticizes sheriff's deadline to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is criticizing Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's mid-November deadline to clear out the I-90 homeless camp. Jewels founder Julie Garcia says the head count at the camp was 443 as of Saturday, Oct. 15. Garcia said there's simply not enough shelter beds available, specifically low-barrier ones. The city, on the other hand, says this is not the case, and that everyone at the camp has an opportunity to live at in a safer, more humane environment at the Trent shelter.
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. He is...
