Jackson man charged in 2021 murder scheduled for competency exam
JACKSON, MI -- A week after his arrest and arraignment on murder charges, a Jackson man has been referred for a mental competency examination before his next appearance in court, according to court records. Allen Champion, 39, will go before Jackson County District Judge Allison Bates on Dec. 2 for...
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
WWMTCw
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
WILX-TV
Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department release pictures of B and E suspects
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of possible suspects who may have been involved in a breaking and entering incident at a home in Fayette Township on Wednesday afternoon. While few details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department, a large...
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department posts picture of suspect vehicle involved in thefts
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department has posted a picture on their Facebook page of a pick up truck that they say was involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and then the theft of the catalytic converter from the car. The...
abc12.com
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating Wednesday night theft of items from unlocked vehicle
ALBION TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – It’s another case of items being stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a larceny from a vehicle that took place Wednesday evening in the 9000 block of 29 Mile Road in Albion Township. Troopers...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
‘It was stupid:’ Man said he accidentally shot Right to Life volunteer, 83
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man told state police he accidentally shot an 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer while trying to knock a clipboard out of her hand with a gun. “It was stupid, from the start,” Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, told investigators.
Man pleads in 2019 Battle Creek death
A man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a robbery in 2019.
Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
House of Taco closing, governor kidnap plot trial delayed due to COVID: Jackson headlines Oct. 15-20
JACKSON, MI – After 43 years of tacos, Jackson’s House of Taco is shutting down so the owners can enjoy retirement. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. House of Taco hasn’t been just a job for Chuck Minix. It’s a place...
fox2detroit.com
Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Floyd Galloway's attorney argues against lie detector test
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney for the man accused of murdering a Farmington Hills woman six years ago returned to court on Wednesday for a motion hearing, claiming that her attorney-client privilege has been violated because of information shared to the police. Attorney Ellen Michaels argued on behalf...
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
