Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application Officially Opened on Monday. Here’s How to Apply￼
The Biden administration’s application for student loan forgiveness is officially open. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022. Eligible borrowers, among them hundreds of thousands of Mississippians, could see their balances erased within four to six weeks if they apply today, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the federal agency overseeing the plan.
Comments / 0