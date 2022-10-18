Read full article on original website
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Spanberger pushes VA to strengthen benefits for veteran firefighters
Since 2020, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia has led legislative efforts to recognize service-connected illnesses of veteran firefighters, including legislation named after former U.S. Air Force Firefighter Michael Lecik of Virginia. Today, she called on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move forward with the formal process of...
Mary Baldwin program to combat regional healthcare shortages, create jobs pipeline
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new nursing anesthesiology program with a full cohort of 25 students. Accreditation was achieved in June. “This is a milestone achievement for both the college of health sciences, and healthcare in this region,” said founding program director Johanna Newman, a doctor of nursing anesthesiology practice who works in various hospitals in the region.
