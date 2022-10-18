ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Spanberger pushes VA to strengthen benefits for veteran firefighters

Since 2020, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia has led legislative efforts to recognize service-connected illnesses of veteran firefighters, including legislation named after former U.S. Air Force Firefighter Michael Lecik of Virginia. Today, she called on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move forward with the formal process of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Mary Baldwin program to combat regional healthcare shortages, create jobs pipeline

Mary Baldwin University has launched a new nursing anesthesiology program with a full cohort of 25 students. Accreditation was achieved in June. “This is a milestone achievement for both the college of health sciences, and healthcare in this region,” said founding program director Johanna Newman, a doctor of nursing anesthesiology practice who works in various hospitals in the region.
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy