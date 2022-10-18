ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos are a bottom-5 team in NFL power rankings

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
After a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, the Denver Broncos are now ranked 28th overall in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s down one spot from their No. 27 ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ note on the Broncos this week:

If it feels like you’ve been force fed this train wreck of a team, that’s right – Monday’s loss occurring in Denver’s fourth prime-time appearance already. It tapers off moving forward, but there’s still a London game, a Sunday nighter and a Christmas showcase.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 3, followed by the Chargers (No. 13) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 26).

The New York Jets, who the Broncos will host this week, are ranked No. 12.

The Carolina Panthers are ranked last (No. 32) and the Buffalo Bills are ranked No. 1. To view the complete NFL power rankings going into Week 7, visit USATODAY.com.

