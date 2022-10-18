Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Athens Hip-Hop Harmonic brings creativity to composing
In October of 2019, faculty members of the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music posed the question: What is the university concert band not doing that it should be doing?. This question has since sparked ideas, collaborations and innovations within the school to create the Athens Hip...
Red and Black
Going green on Halloween: Celebrating spooky season (and Frat Beach) sustainably
There’s nothing spookier than unethical consumption and unsustainable shopping habits. Yet according to the charity and environmental organization Hubbub, two in five Halloween costumes are only worn once, and 90% of costumes are made out of plastic. A few simple changes can make Halloween less scary to the environment.
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
Georgia named in Top 10 of spookiest states — and here are a few reasons why
ATLANTA — If you’re looking for some of the spookiest places to go this Halloween season, you won’t have to go far. According to Vivint, Georgia comes in at No. 9 for paranormal places based on the number of ghost sightings and haunted locations. So, if you’re...
Red and Black
Get to know Athens’ enigmatic motorized-unicycle man
Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue. Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus. Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe...
Red and Black
Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall
Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just outside...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams stops in downtown Athens
Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, hosted a rally at College Square in downtown Athens on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as a part of her “Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour.” Several other democratic candidates running for office spoke at the rally including Janice Laws Robinson, Nakita Hemingway and Bee Nguyen.
Red and Black
UGA students, Athens locals discuss value of written words
There is a certain sacredness and longevity with the written word, whereas instant messages only have the lifespan of its respected medium. Letters, journals and even essays sometimes hold more meaning than just functioning as a form of communication — they act as time capsules, touchstones for growth and souvenirs.
Red and Black
Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Vegan desserts, Bar Bruno coming to Five Points and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. After baking cupcakes and cakes for The Grit, baker Jennifer Keene has started a new business venture. Grits and Moxies Bakes will serve vegan desserts for small gatherings and will take the first steps toward small batches starting on Nov. 1.
Red and Black
UGA Alpha Omicron Pi wins Greek Grind
Alpha Omicron Pi at the University of Georgia won the 2022 Sigma Delta Tau Greek Grind, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Classic Center. Greek Grind is an annual dance competition hosted by SDT at UGA and brings all 19 UGA sororities together to raise money for their national philanthropy, Prevent Child Abuse America.
Red and Black
Retired UGA English professor receives Lindberg literature award
On Oct. 11, University of Georgia alum and former professor, Hugh Ruppersburg, class of 1972, received the Stanley W. Lindberg Award for “profound contribution to Georgia's rich literary history.”. The award was presented by the Stanley W. Lindberg Award Foundation Board of Directors and the Friends of Georgia Libraries...
Red and Black
OPINION: Conquering driving anxiety in Athens
Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
flagpole.com
Classic City Eats and More Food News
CLASSIC CITY EATS (1290 Greensboro Hwy., in Watkinsville, 706-705-6434): The first thing you need to know about this restaurant is that it’s not, in fact, in the Classic City of Athens, but in Watkinsville, fairly close to that city’s downtown. Here’s the story: It opened originally in 2015 on Baxter Street, across from the library, as a location of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a Chattanooga-based restaurant with a Mississippi Delta persona. The chain served fried chicken, Delta hot tamales, 40s of beer, blues and a nightlife-y atmosphere. In early 2020, the owners of the Athens branch decided to create their own thing, renaming the restaurant Classic City Eats and tinkering with it a little. A year later, they moved it to Watkinsville into a formerly industrial building, expanded the menu and kept the name. Sports memorabilia, including many signed jerseys, made the trip. The vibe is both similar (a big bar takes up a sizable chunk of the large space; fried stuff still makes up a lot of the menu) and different (white walls make it a lot easier to see what’s going on; there’s a well-stocked game room with skee-ball and the like to keep your kiddos occupied and, therefore, a family-friendly feeling).
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Quality Time With Cats At This Adorable Cat Cafe In Lawrenceville
Cat lovers, assemble. As we have an awesome lunch and coffee spot for you in Lawrenceville. The Catfe is an enchanting cat cafe in Atlanta that allows you to enjoy some tempting treats in a purr-fect setting, especially if you’re obsessed with our adorable feline companions!. The community-focused cafe...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
Athens, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Athens. The Banks County High School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:15:00. The Chestatee High School football team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Red and Black
Envision Athens hosts Good Neighbor Awards to honor good samaritans
Envision Athens, a community-wide effort working to make sure Athens continues to be a city of prosperity, hosted a Wellbeing Event at the Classic Center on Thursday night. The event brought the community together to help active Athenians know that their opinion is valued and that Envision Athens is committed to implementing the ideas that are important to them.
Red and Black
National Council of Negro Women connects UGA’s Black community
For many University of Georgia freshmen, the beginning of college marks a search for community on campus. For those who are part of underrepresented groups, it can be especially difficult to find a true sense of belonging in Athens. The National Council of Negro Women offers a chance for Black students to connect with each other.
Comments / 0