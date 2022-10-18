Read full article on original website
KCBD
‘Where the fun will continue:’ Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former owner David Dean says, “We knew that we had found the right new owners for Joyland.”. David Dean has owned and operated Joyland for five decades, but after years of financial struggles, David and his wife decided to sell the beloved amusement park. The news of the park closing was devastating for many West Texans.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for over two months. Buck loves to run around and go on adventures. He is very go-with-the-flow and is down for any activity. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Texas Tech fans gear up for homecoming with parade, pep rally, and bonfire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech fans spent Friday evening gearing up for Homecoming, with the traditional pep rally, bonfire, and parade. Celebrations started with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by a pep rally led by the spirit squads, and concluded with a bonfire. Red Raider families like Trent...
KCBD
Lubbock military pilot group takes students on the ride of their lives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Order of Daedalians, a military pilots association in Lubbock, is working to spark more interest in the United States military by taking 58 ROTC students from Texas Tech University up in planes. One member, Larry Warmoth, says the Air Force is short thousands of pilots...
KCBD
12-year-old ends cancer journey with help from Tech Hoops, and Batman
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aiden Cuevas received a cancer diagnosis three years ago, when he was just 9 years old. “He just had mild symptoms of a headache, and a fever, and we went to the doctor... The doctor told us that his bloodwork looked a little abnormal and sent us over to the emergency room, and at that time... I think it was a blood infection,” said his mother, Crimson Kirby. “I didn’t think it was anything serious. And the team came in and told us that the pathologist had looked at his blood underneath the slide, and it was confirmed that he had cancer, and my exact response was, there’s no way - what are the chances that the pathologist is wrong.”
KCBD
Great football weather Friday into Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great football weather for the region Friday night and again on Saturday, except for some wind on Saturday. Temperatures will be mild for October Friday night and more like spring on Saturday. As temps fall into 60s late Friday evening, the morning low will still be cool as lows will fall to the mid 50s from Lubbock north into the Panhandle.
KCBD
Wind and warmth through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures continue to rise with highs about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on tap for your Friday afternoon, a high of 84 in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy today from the southwest around 15 mph. A...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
KCBD
United Way Releases 2022 Community Status Report
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way released its 2022 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health, and safety indicators in Lubbock County. The 2022 report shows how Lubbock County has begun to stabilize following the pandemic but also describes issues that have been made worse due to the crisis. The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System.
KCBD
Texas Tech opens personal financial planning clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech held a ribbon-cutting for a new financial planning clinic that is part of Tech’s School of Financial Planning. The Charles Schwab Foundation’s personal financial clinic will provide state-of-the-art training resources by giving Lubbock residents the opportunity to meet with personal financial planning students for one-on-one financial coaching sessions.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
KCBD
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl. A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl. A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
KCBD
Much warmer days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer. Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.
KCBD
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What was thought to be an industrial accident involving a crane at a steel company on North Loop 289, ended up being an accident not involving heavy machinery. The 911 caller told police dispatch a man was pinned under a crane. When police arrived, they located...
KCBD
Doctor advises mid-term mental check-up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now that we are a couple months into the school year, this is a perfect time to do a well check on your own kids, not physically, but mentally. That’s the advice from Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Chair of Psychiatry at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
KCBD
Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
KCBD
Our warm-up continues into the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs today about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, with even warmer days still ahead. Temperatures will be cool again overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Winds will be light with clear skies. Despite the cool start to the day temperatures will quickly warm up again tomorrow....
