ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral

Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
SEATTLE, WA
Packers.com

Packers LB Preston Smith excited for long-awaited return to Washington

GREEN BAY – As Preston Smith can attest, there isn't always time for goodbyes in the National Football League. After a fruitful four-year run in Washington, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound linebacker's first and only foray into free agency resulted in Smith leaving for Green Bay in March 2019. A second-round...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers announce roster moves & injury updates ahead of Washington game

The Green Bay Packers have activated WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve, elevated LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday. Watkins (hamstring) has been...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy