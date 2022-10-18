Read full article on original website
Netflix's new murder docu-series is going to be your new obsession
A new Netflix docuseries will examine the most notorious crimes in the world of bodybuilding. Watch the trailer below:. Killer Sally is the latest entry into the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime series. The three-part series investigates the murder of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot...
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Fans furious as one of Netflix's best horror movies is being removed from service
Horror fans are up in arms after finding out that Netflix is about to remove one of its best original films from its streaming service. By now, Netflix users are quite used to having to bid farewell to their favourite TV shows and films every now and again, due to the company's licensing rights.
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
Fans support Celine Dion after heartbreaking Instagram post
Thoughts and well-wishes have poured in for Céline Dion as she shared an update on her health with fans. The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer was set to perform a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre, Resorts World from November through to February. However, she is now having...
Married At First Sight’s Thomas and Adrian no longer speaking after the show
After meeting at the alter with high hopes of finding their perfect match, Married At First Sight's Thomas Hartley has revealed he and his TV husband, Adrian Sanderson, are no longer in touch. The couple made it all the way to the final episodes of this year's series of MAFS,...
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Fans are convinced they’ve worked out Molly-Mae’s unique baby name
Fans think they might've worked out Molly-Mae Hague's baby name, and we kind of love it. Look, there are high-profile pregnancies, then there's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, whose every move has been over-analysed since they first announced they were expecting their first child together. The latest theory saw fans take...
Married At First Sight's Chanita says one bride made x-rated move at reunion that wasn't aired
It's all kicking off as the cast of Married At First Sight UK return for an explosive two-part reunion. We've only seen part one of the reunion special but already, the drama is absolutely flowing - which is why fans might be surprised to hear that some of the most shocking moments didn't even make it to the final cut.
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Married At First Sight fans furious that Kwame wasn't asked to explain Home Stays incident
Married At First Sight fans have been left unsatisfied over last night's episode after it failed to show Kwame Badu offering an explanation for the controversy that unfolded during the Home Stays. The reality show saw Kasia and Kwame sit down for the last time with the show's panel of...
How long couples actually spend in the pods on Netflix's Love is Blind
If you've ever wondered how long contestants spend in the Love Is Blind pods, prepare to be shocked. Our favourite, chaotic reality series is back for a third season and time seems to have flown by. Honestly, we are still reeling from the reunion, when we found out that the...
Molly-Mae says people will either love or hate baby girl's 'unusual' name
Molly-Mae Hague has already chosen her baby girl's name - and she says fans will either 'love it or hate it'. You can watch a video of Molly discussing her baby name below:. In the YouTube Q&A, Molly explained that she's had the name picked out 'since she was a baby'.
Will Ferrell stars in first Christmas movie since Elf alongside Ryan Reynolds
Will Ferrell is set to star in his first Christmas movie since Elf, which came out a whopping 19 years ago. You can watch the trailer for the musical film below:. The film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, is set to be released in cinemas on 11 November and on Apple TV+ in the US on 18 November.
What links the Monkees to Minder? The Saturday quiz
1 In 1841 which instrument debuted at an exhibition in Brussels?. 2 Bella and Bertie stand on top of which building?. 3 What story was inspired by Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s postnatal psychosis?. 4 Antiqua vs Fraktur was a German dispute over what?. 5 What royal event was BBC TV’s...
Prince Harry and Megan's documentary 'postponed' after Netflix receives backlash from The Crown
A documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly been postponed, following the delay of The Crown's season five release date. The documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been unofficially scheduled for release on Netflix soon after the new season of The Crown drops on 9 November.
School For Good and Evil stars praise the fairytale for focusing on ‘girls and their solutions, not boys’
The stars of Netflix’s bewitching new film The School for Good and Evil have praised the story's focus on female friendship and their character's solutions to otherworldly problems, rather than just boys. Watch the trailer below:. Based on the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani,...
High School Musical TV show star Sofia Wylie teases ‘meta’ and ‘crazy’ season 4 with original cast
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Sofia Wylie has described the upcoming fourth season - which will include some OG cast members from the films - as 'meta' and 'crazy'. The hit high school comedy was renewed for a fourth season in May and production has officially begun...
People are just realising they've been pronouncing Zara all wrong
Fashion buffs have been left baffled after realising they've been pronouncing the name of high-street retailer Zara wrong all these years. The pronunciation of the name seems obvious, right? 'Zar Rah'? Well, apparently that's not the case. Sorry, folks:. The beloved brand – which was founded in the 1970s and...
