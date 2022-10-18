ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Tyla

Netflix's new murder docu-series is going to be your new obsession

A new Netflix docuseries will examine the most notorious crimes in the world of bodybuilding. Watch the trailer below:. Killer Sally is the latest entry into the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime series. The three-part series investigates the murder of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot...
Tyla

Netflix viewers 'too scared to sleep' after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Tyla

Fans are convinced they've worked out Molly-Mae's unique baby name

Fans think they might've worked out Molly-Mae Hague's baby name, and we kind of love it. Look, there are high-profile pregnancies, then there's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, whose every move has been over-analysed since they first announced they were expecting their first child together. The latest theory saw fans take...
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Tyla

How long couples actually spend in the pods on Netflix's Love is Blind

If you've ever wondered how long contestants spend in the Love Is Blind pods, prepare to be shocked. Our favourite, chaotic reality series is back for a third season and time seems to have flown by. Honestly, we are still reeling from the reunion, when we found out that the...
The Guardian

What links the Monkees to Minder? The Saturday quiz

1 In 1841 which instrument debuted at an exhibition in Brussels?. 2 Bella and Bertie stand on top of which building?. 3 What story was inspired by Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s postnatal psychosis?. 4 Antiqua vs Fraktur was a German dispute over what?. 5 What royal event was BBC TV’s...
Tyla

People are just realising they've been pronouncing Zara all wrong

Fashion buffs have been left baffled after realising they've been pronouncing the name of high-street retailer Zara wrong all these years. The pronunciation of the name seems obvious, right? 'Zar Rah'? Well, apparently that's not the case. Sorry, folks:. The beloved brand – which was founded in the 1970s and...
Tyla

Tyla

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

