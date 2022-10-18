Read full article on original website
WyoPreps Game of the Week: Torrington at Newcastle [VIDEO]
It’s win-or-go-home time in Class 2A East, as the Newcastle Dogies host the Torrington Trailblazers in a WyoPreps Game of the Week. It’s a simple outcome. The winner qualifies for the playoffs next week. The loser’s season comes to an end. Both teams are 3-3 in conference...
Burns Qualifies for 2A Playoffs Beating Wheatland
The Burns Broncs secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2019 and only the 2nd time since 2013 with a tight 23-21 road win over Wheatland on Friday night. Wheatland kicked off the scoring in this game with an 18-yard run for a touchdown from Aric Suko but Burns answered with a score of their own as Jared Allen threw a 4-yard TD pass to Riley McLaughlin so it was 7 all after one-quarter of play.
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
county17.com
PHOTOS: Halloween haunts of Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As Halloween approaches, many Campbell County residents have begun decorating their homes. Here are the responses County 17 received after putting out a call for Halloween outdoors decorations!. Dallas Price’s home, Mahogany Circle, Gillette. Photos by Dallas Price. Robert Proffitt, Dallas’ father, made the tombstones....
Wyoming man dies in western Kansas crash
A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
county17.com
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
county17.com
Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Approved master plan to add over 70 miles of new pathways in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A plan recently accepted by the Gillette City Council will lead to the eventual construction of more than 70 miles of additional pathways for pedestrians, runners, and cyclists. The new pathways were recommended by the newly-completed $161,000 Gillette Pathways Master Plan compiled on input gathered in-person...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking ceremony takes place at 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The final construction phase takes place at 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff. The Bricks for the Bluffs 18th Street fundraiser will help with the completion of this project. Bricks can be purchased on the City of Scottsbluff website. Bricks can be purchased as a 4X8 size...
county17.com
Red Flag Warning continues today; snow a near certainty Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Conditions remain right for a continued Red Flag Warning for Campbell County just ahead of an incoming cold front that’s expected to bring blowing snow. Today will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota said. Winds will come from the south at 8 to 16 mph with gusts to 23 mph.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Dee...
capcity.news
Laramie County Fire Districts tackle explosion, multiple structure and vehicle fires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Fire Districts and numerous other agencies responded to a gas explosion today southeast of Carpenter. “An absolute superior job by all who responded to the Gas explosion/multiple structure fires and multiple vehicles fires,” Laramie County Fire District #4 posted on social media. District...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Campbell County Health settles with Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for Close to Home hospice building
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health will buy the Close to Home hospice building from Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for $3.5 million. The purchase will provide Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation the working capital to develop a model for hospice care aligning with its vision without the hospital incurring further losses, a Thursday press release states.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 20
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Gering woman facing felony drug charge, husband convicted of misdemeanor assault
GERING, Neb. – A Nebraska Panhandle man has been convicted of third-degree domestic assault, and his wife faces a felony drug charge after a Tuesday incident in Gering. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Plains Drive in Gering in response to a reported physical disturbance. 48-year-old...
