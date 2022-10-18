The Burns Broncs secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2019 and only the 2nd time since 2013 with a tight 23-21 road win over Wheatland on Friday night. Wheatland kicked off the scoring in this game with an 18-yard run for a touchdown from Aric Suko but Burns answered with a score of their own as Jared Allen threw a 4-yard TD pass to Riley McLaughlin so it was 7 all after one-quarter of play.

