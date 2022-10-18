Read full article on original website
It looks like the Silent Hill 2 remake is staying close to the original, and fans couldn't be happier
Bloober Team looks to be following the original very closely
Who is Silent Hill f writer Ryukishi07, and why are fans so excited?
The acclaimed horror dev is just the start of Silent Hill's new developer pedigree
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
The best part of the Silent Hill 2 showcase is this new game set in 1960s Japan
Say hello to Silent Hill f
Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5/PC)
Https://blog.playstation.com/2022/10/19/silent-hill-2-remake-revealed-first-gameplay-details-and-design-changes-announced/. Silent Hill 2 is a beloved and timeless classic – it’s almost a cliche to say it out loud, but it’s just so true for many of the Bloober Team members. This is also the reason why we approach working on the remake with such great care and respect for the original game.
The next Silent Hill movie will be based on Silent Hill 2
As well as announcing a remake of Silent Hill 2 being developed by Bloober Team, a new game called Silent Hill Townfall from No Code and Annapurna Interactive, another new game called Silent Hill F, plus whatever the interactive live event Silent Hill Ascension turns out to be, Konami revealed that the upcoming third Silent Hill movie will adapt the story of the second videogame.
How to watch today’s ‘Silent Hill’ Transmission
Konami has announced that a Silent Hill Transmission will share “updates” on the future of the Silent Hill series, which will take place today (October 19) – here’s how to watch it. The Silent Hill Transmission will take place on October 19, at 10PM BST/ 11PM...
Silent Hill: Townfall Announced
After years of speculation, Konami has announced Silent Hill: Townfall. The game is a new title from Annapurna Interactive and No Code. The team previously worked on Stories Untold and Observation. As of this writing, the game has no confirmed release window, or even announced platforms! However, creative director Jon McKellan has teased that more information will be revealed "in the new year." Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too long for some additional information!
Silent Hill 2 Remake Leads Konami's Franchise Revival
A Silent Hill 2 remake is in the works for the PlayStation 5, along with more games and even a new movie. Konami revealed its upcoming Silent Hill lineup Wednesday, with the remake being the lead announcement. Leading development of this remake is Bloober Team, a Polish game studio behind other horror titles such as Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium.
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
Silent Hill teaser P.T. hacked to work on an unmodified PS5
P.T has finally found its way onto PS5, albeit through a fairly complex technique that you likely won’t be able to replicate.
A 'Silent Hill 2' remake is coming from Bloober Team and it's a PS5 console exclusive
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. As the rumors suggested, a remake of Silent Hill 2 is in the works from Bloober Team. Bloober is the studio behind Layers of Fear and The Medium, and it's a complete remake, not a remaster of Konami's 2001 horror game. You'll remember it as the one that introduced Pyramid Head.
First Silent Hill game in ten years officially teased by Konami
Everyone stay calm, it looks like it’s finally happening. It’s been an entire decade since the last full Silent Hill title was released - Silent Hills was unfortunately cancelled in 2015, leaving behind only the now-inaccessible demo, P.T., and the dreams of fans as proof it ever existed. Okay, that might be a bit dramatic, but you get the point - the series has been fittingly silent for a very long time.
‘Silent Hill 2 remake’ release date, platforms and latest news
After many years of speculation, it turns out that Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed a real thing. It was revealed during a recent transmission from Konami, where it was one of many new Silent Hill projects announced for the future. This was arguably the biggest announcement however, given how believed the original Silent Hill 2 is to horror fans around the world.
Annapurna and the Stories Untold studio are making a Silent Hill game
Silent Hill Townfall promises to "do something a little different" with the famed horror series.
‘Return to Silent Hill’ movie is in the works, but not all fans are here for it
As part of a torrential storm of announcements by Konami related to the Silent Hill franchise, they revealed a new teaser for an upcoming movie sequel, Return to Silent Hill. The forthcoming film will bring back the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie, Christophe Gans. And while the movie certainly has its defenders, becoming a cult classic to some, not everyone enjoyed the changes the director made from its original video game source material. The film also largely had a negative critical reception upon its release. Unsurprisingly, the reactions to this news have been quite mixed.
Silent Hill: Townfall is a mysterious new game from acclaimed developer No Code
One of the more intriguing projects revealed at Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event on Wednesday was Silent Hill: Townfall, a mysterious new game in the horror franchise developed by No Code and Annapurna Interactive. While a teaser trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall revealed few details, it’s dripping with atmosphere — and the teams involved make Townfall a Silent Hill project to keep your eye on.
Silent Hill fans left confused after mystery game that was rated last month was missing from last night's showcase
What happened to Silent Hill: A Short Message?
Return To Silent Hill movie announced, inspired by Silent Hill 2
There’s no doubt that 2006’s Silent Hill is heaps better than 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation but on the whole, these adaptations leave a lot to be desired. Silent Hill nailed it when it came to recreating the game’s tone and visuals yet as is often the case with adaptations, the plot lacked refinement.
Konami will share what's next for Silent Hill on October 19
In brief: We'll learn more about the fate of the Silent Hill series later this week. The official Silent Hill Twitter account published a teaser over the weekend that has since been echoed by Konami. "In your restless dreams, do you see that town?" the tweet asks, adding that the latest updates for the Silent sill series will be revealed on October 19. The post links to a Silent Hill landing page on Konami's website but it's mostly empty as of writing.
