As part of a torrential storm of announcements by Konami related to the Silent Hill franchise, they revealed a new teaser for an upcoming movie sequel, Return to Silent Hill. The forthcoming film will bring back the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie, Christophe Gans. And while the movie certainly has its defenders, becoming a cult classic to some, not everyone enjoyed the changes the director made from its original video game source material. The film also largely had a negative critical reception upon its release. Unsurprisingly, the reactions to this news have been quite mixed.

22 HOURS AGO