A woman has been captured on CCTV dragging a bulky suitcase around London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on 11 June last year before depositing her headless corpse in Devon woodland more than two weeks later. Jurors at the Old Bailey watched CCTV clips on Thursday that tracked Chong’s last-known sighting and Mitchell’s movements around that time.Chong was seen walking for exercise on Chaplin Road, where she lived in northwest London, on 9 July.Have you been affected...

7 DAYS AGO