Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Scunthorpe: Woman, 91, faced four-hour wait outside hospital, says son
A man said his 91-year-old mother waited more than four hours in an ambulance outside Scunthorpe Hospital. Richard Traviss described the situation as a "nightmare" and said he feared it would get worse in winter. He said he waited outside A&E in the ambulance with his mother who was "calling...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
BBC
Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school
Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school. The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said. The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty...
BBC
Mohammed Kasim: Five arrested over fatal car shooting
Five people have been arrested after a man was shot in a car in Birmingham. Mohammed Kasim, 30, died in hospital after being injured on Eversley Road in Small Heath shortly after midnight on 7 July. West Midlands Police said four men aged 22 and a 17-year-old were arrested on...
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Man, 26, charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appears in court and is remanded in custody
A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appeared at crown court today for the first time and was remanded in custody. Michael Daymond, 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham last month. The toddler was airlifted to hospital in...
Woman accused of beheading pensioner ‘caught on CCTV dragging suitcase with body in’
A woman has been captured on CCTV dragging a bulky suitcase around London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on 11 June last year before depositing her headless corpse in Devon woodland more than two weeks later. Jurors at the Old Bailey watched CCTV clips on Thursday that tracked Chong’s last-known sighting and Mitchell’s movements around that time.Chong was seen walking for exercise on Chaplin Road, where she lived in northwest London, on 9 July.Have you been affected...
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
BBC
Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver
A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
'Selfish' Woman Refusing to Help Sister Look After Dying Stepdad Cheered
"He made it clear that he's not your dad. Just because Katie is living in her own world doesn't make it any less true," commented one supportive Reddit poster.
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
‘Cowards’ caught on CCTV after shooting that left boy, 13, paralysed are jailed
A teenager and two men caught on CCTV fleeing a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was left paralysed have been jailed. Zidann Edwards and Diago Anderson, both 20, and 17-year-old Tafique Thomas were sent to prison for attempted murder the schoolboy was gunned down.CCTV captured the trio running as they emerged from an underpass where the boy was attacked in Birmingham last year. The long barrel of a home made “slam gun” was visible in the footage. The three offenders were seen jumping into a black car parked by the Hockley Circus roundabout.The victim and his friends were...
Woman, 53, is arrested for murder of 88-year-old man living in assisted living complex
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of an 88-year-old man. The pensioner was found dead inside an assisted living facility in Oxfordshire. Thames Valley Police received the report of his death in Banbury at 7.26pm on Monday. The force's Major Crime Unit then launched a murder...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
Comments / 0