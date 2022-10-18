ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Scunthorpe: Woman, 91, faced four-hour wait outside hospital, says son

A man said his 91-year-old mother waited more than four hours in an ambulance outside Scunthorpe Hospital. Richard Traviss described the situation as a "nightmare" and said he feared it would get worse in winter. He said he waited outside A&E in the ambulance with his mother who was "calling...
BBC

Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'

A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
BBC

Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school

Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school. The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said. The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty...
BBC

Mohammed Kasim: Five arrested over fatal car shooting

Five people have been arrested after a man was shot in a car in Birmingham. Mohammed Kasim, 30, died in hospital after being injured on Eversley Road in Small Heath shortly after midnight on 7 July. West Midlands Police said four men aged 22 and a 17-year-old were arrested on...
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
The Independent

Woman accused of beheading pensioner ‘caught on CCTV dragging suitcase with body in’

A woman has been captured on CCTV dragging a bulky suitcase around London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on 11 June last year before depositing her headless corpse in Devon woodland more than two weeks later. Jurors at the Old Bailey watched CCTV clips on Thursday that tracked Chong’s last-known sighting and Mitchell’s movements around that time.Chong was seen walking for exercise on Chaplin Road, where she lived in northwest London, on 9 July.Have you been affected...
BBC

Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver

A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
BBC

Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap

Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC

Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her

A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC

Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud

Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
The Independent

Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager

Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC

Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch

A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
The Independent

‘Cowards’ caught on CCTV after shooting that left boy, 13, paralysed are jailed

A teenager and two men caught on CCTV fleeing a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was left paralysed have been jailed. Zidann Edwards and Diago Anderson, both 20, and 17-year-old Tafique Thomas were sent to prison for attempted murder the schoolboy was gunned down.CCTV captured the trio running as they emerged from an underpass where the boy was attacked in Birmingham last year. The long barrel of a home made “slam gun” was visible in the footage. The three offenders were seen jumping into a black car parked by the Hockley Circus roundabout.The victim and his friends were...
BBC

Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old

A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...

