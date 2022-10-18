Read full article on original website
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
50 Cent says Eminem doesn’t get enough credit for his contributions to hip hop
50 Cent has said that he doesn’t believe Eminem has been given enough credit for his impact on the world of hip hop. During an interview on the podcast Ebro In The Morning to talk about his latest TV project Hip-Hop Homicides, the rapper explained that Eminem helped to make hip hop accessible to more people, thus raising the profile and popularity of the genre.
Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville says he wishes Bam Margera would “get well”
Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has said he wishes his former co-star Bam Margera would “get well”. Following a public falling out with Margera, Knoxville has said he still loves him and hopes he receives treatment for substance abuse. “I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and...
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
Kanye West calls Piers Morgan “a Karen” during interview about his antisemitic comments
Kanye West has accused Piers Morgan of being “a Karen” during a new interview about the former’s recent slew of antisemitic comments. The rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his remarks, while he had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended earlier this month after sharing antisemitic posts on the platforms.
Blink-182: every single album ranked and rated
The ‘90s and early 2000’s may have been dominated by angsty punk bands with a love of big pop hooks but few were better at it than Blink-182. The band not only turned dick jokes into a fine art and mocked celebrity culture at every turn, but their catchy coming-of-age anthems tackled loss, depression and rejection with a heartfelt sincerity.
Is Nicki Minaj dropping a new album this year?
Nicki Minaj has teased that she may release a new album by the end of the year following her recent record-breaking success. Back in August, the rapper debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, ‘Super Freaky Girl’, making her the first solo female rapper to achieve the feat in almost a quarter of a century.
Kurt Cobain estate hit out at Royal Opera House adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’
The estate of Kurt Cobain have strongly criticised a recent stage adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s Last Days. Van Sant’s 2005 film is a fictionalised account of a young musician’s final days, loosely based on the Nirvana frontman, and stars Michael Pitt as protagonist Blake. Like Cobain, Blake escapes a rehabilitation facility days before he takes his own life. Cobain died by suicide at his home in Seattle in April 1994.
Ed Sheeran had “already started” writing James Bond theme when he was replaced by Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran has said he’d already “started writing” the theme song for No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish. Back in 2019, Sheeran’s manager revealed that the star had met James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli two years prior to discuss penning the official track for the most recent film in the hit spy franchise.
Twitter reacts to James Corden’s joke ban from Ryanair
Ryanair has poked fun at James Corden following his recent ban from a New York restaurant. On Monday (October 17), Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced that he was banning The Late Late Show host from his restaurant due to his “abusive” behaviour towards staff members. The ban was...
Kanye West on antisemitic comments being racist: “That’s why I said it”
Kanye West has refused to show remorse for his recent outbursts of antisemitism, now declaring that he made those comments because he knew they’d spur animosity. West has made a string of antisemitic comments over the past week including inflammatory posts aimed at Jews led to West being booted from Instagram and later Twitter. He would later attempt to spout similar comments on Fox News, the Drink Champs podcast, and LeBron James’ talk show The Shop. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.
‘House Of The Dragon’ producer doesn’t understand why fans love Daemon Targaryen
House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has said she’s “baffled” by viewers who are attracted to Daemon Targaryen. The character, played by Matt Smith, has attracted admirers online since the first episode, who have nicknamed him “daddy Daemon” in various posts on Twitter. Events...
‘Modern Warfare 2’ gave Shepherd and Gaz’s actors a “clean slate” to explore their characters
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 actors Glenn Morshower (General Shepherd) and Elliot Knight (Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick) shared that they were both encouraged to create their own versions of the characters they play; rather than try to emulate performances of the characters that had already appeared in Infinity Ward‘s original Modern Warfare trilogy.
Conan O’Brien once fired crew member for being “rude” to waiter
Conan O’Brien once fired a member of staff for being “rude” to a waiter in a restaurant, a former employee has claimed. On Tuesday (October 18), numerous social media users shared stories of celebrities mistreating catering staff, following the news that James Corden had temporarily been banned from a New York restaurant due to his “abusive” behaviour.
Kanye West’s label UMG denounces antisemitism in statement
Kanye West‘s most recent record label, Universal Music Group, has shared a statement denouncing antisemitism. West has made a slew of antisemitic comments over the past weeks. A post directed at the Jewish community led to West being suspended from Instagram and later Twitter, where he wrote that he “[would be] going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE”.
Genesis Owusu goes new-wave on groovy new single ‘Get Inspired’
Genesis Owusu has returned with his second new single for the year: a groovy new tune titled ‘Get Inspired’, which seems to see the genre-bending artist tap into a sound inspired by ‘80s and ‘90s new-wave. The song is unmistakably Owusu’s, shining with a driving beat...
James Corden says restaurant ban controversy is “beneath all of us”
James Corden has said the recent controversy around his ban from a New York restaurant is “beneath” him. The Late Late Show host has been the subject of controversy in recent days following the news that he was banned from celebrity hotspot Balthazar due to “abusive” behaviour towards staff.
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Mel C recalls being pelted with Weetabix at V Festival
Melanie C has recalled the time that she was pelted with items, including Weetabix, during one of her first solo gigs at V Festival in 1999. The singer and Spice Girls star looked back on the performance while speaking to Jools Holland and Jim Moir (AKA Vic Reeves) for their latest episode of their podcast Jools and Jim’s Joyride.
Drake confirms he was paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube in 2006
Drake has confirmed that he was paid just $100 (£89) to open for Ice Cube at a gig in 2006. Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (October 18), Drake re-shared a post by Flyer Vault, an archival account that documents the concert history of his Toronto hometown. The post includes an invoice for the Ice Cube-headlined concert in question, which took place at the city’s Kool Haus venue in August of 2006.
