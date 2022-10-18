Read full article on original website
RCH still combating staffing shortage
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is still combating staffing shortage issues and currently has 34 open positions organization-wide. Twelve of those openings are full-time, 11 of those positions are part-time and 11 are PRN, which is minimal, on-occasion...
RACF, Rotary donate to VFW for Thanksgiving dinner program
ROCHELLE — On Tuesday, two $500 donations were made to Rochelle VFW Post 3878 by the Rochelle Area Community Foundation and the Rochelle Rotary Club. The money will be put towards the VFW’s Thanksgiving dinner program for those in need, Joe Drought of the VFW said. “It's not...
County Board: Bid to demolish former jail approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Ogle County Board voted unanimously to approve a $98,300 bid from Martin & Company Excavating of Oregon to demolish the old Ogle County Jail. The county received seven other bids for the work. The county board also unanimously approved the use...
City presents facade grant check to A1 Hot Body Detailing
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday, the City of Rochelle presented a $5,000 check to A1 Hot Body Detailing Owners Lee Ann Gibson-Stinnett and Jordan Stinnett as part of its facade grant program. The program covers half the cost of any improvements made to business fronts in town with a limit...
Activities planned for St. Paul Lutheran Church’s 125th anniversary
ROCHELLE — 2022 is a special year for St. Paul Lutheran Church. It is celebrating its 125th anniversary of the founding of the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church. A 125th anniversary committee has been busy planning interesting activities to observe the special anniversary. Throughout the year, there have...
Illinois State Police Report: Oct. 13-18
OGLE COUNTY – Maurice Q. Hunter, 21, of Hampton, Georgia was stopped for improper lane usage on Oct. 15 at 12:21 a.m. at Caron Road and McConaughy Avenue in Rochelle. Hunter was charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and was released on an I-Bond. Bianca Garcia,...
Headon’s opens second satellite location at Benny’s in Rochelle
ROCHELLE — On Oct. 7, Headon’s Fine Meats opened a second satellite location at Benny’s Corner Market in Rochelle, Headon’s Owner Mark Hibshman said. The longtime Creston shop also has a satellite location at the Benny’s Corner Market in Davis Junction that opened earlier this year.
Volleyball: Morris edges Rochelle in conference battle
MORRIS — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team went down to the wire against Morris on the road Tuesday evening, winning a lengthy second set before falling just short in the third set of a 20-25, 30-28, 21-25 loss. Rochelle (16-14-3, 7-6 Interstate 8) will host Ottawa for its Senior Night match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Football: Hubs fall to Richmond-Burton in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — Senior Garrett Gensler cemented his place in the record books as the Rochelle Hub varsity football team hosted unbeaten Richmond-Burton in its season finale on Friday. Gensler rushed for a team-leading 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Hubs fell 41-20 against the Rockets, who entered as...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 20
OREGON — On Oct. 20 at approximately 6:38 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Illinois Route 38 and Dement Road in Rochelle. After investigation, deputies arrested Lee Komadina, 48, of Rochelle for no valid driver's license. Komadina was also issued with a citation for expired registration. Komadina was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and released on scene.
