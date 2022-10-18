OREGON — On Oct. 20 at approximately 6:38 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Illinois Route 38 and Dement Road in Rochelle. After investigation, deputies arrested Lee Komadina, 48, of Rochelle for no valid driver's license. Komadina was also issued with a citation for expired registration. Komadina was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and released on scene.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO