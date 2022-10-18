Read full article on original website
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
Want to Make Someone Smile? Check Out These Top Rated Lubbock Florists
Honestly, what is better than receiving flowers from someone?. They make you smile and happy every time you look at them. They smell amazing and the colors just make you in a great mood. Well if you are looking to make someone's day or celebrate someone you came to the right place.
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November
The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Escape Lubbock and Spend A Weekend Inside a Missile Silo
If you've ever felt the need to escape Lubbock and hunker down for a long weekend away, why not stay at a place that can offer you privacy and even protection from any explosions that may or may not occur. In Roswell, New Mexico you will find an airbnb that...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
One Lubbock-Area School District Named In The Top 25 Best In Texas
Niche recently released its rankings for what they consider the best school districts in the state of Texas. In the Lubbock area, only one district was named in the Top 25 of districts around Texas. Frenship Independent School District was ranked as the 22nd best school district in Texas according...
Lubbock Police Say Man Was Shot in the Face; Suspect Unknown
Lubbock Police have determined that a man who initially claimed he was stabbed in the face was actually shot. KAMC News reports that officers responded to the 5000 block of 40th Street at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th. A neighbor had called police after the suspect, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, had been banging on her front door.
Got Fresh Meat? Here Are The Best Local Lubbock Places To Buy Meat
It is hard to beat locally grown meat, especially here in West Texas. So if you are looking to shop local and get some really good meat here is the place to be. Here is a list of all the best locally-owned meat stores and butcher shops in the area.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison
The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
5 Underrated Parts of Fall in Lubbock That Should Stay That Way
Fall is in full swing here in the Hub city, which means everyone is enjoying the many perks of the transitional season. Alongside some of the best parts of fall, like Halloween, pumpkin spice, and sweater, there are some things that are definitely underrated. While many things in the world that are underrated deserve to get more love and attention, these 5 parts of fall in Lubbock deserve to stay underrated until the end of time.
