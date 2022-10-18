ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Sweet New Cedar Falls Restaurant Opens

It's official! One of the newest additions to downtown Cedar Falls is officially open for business. It is getting difficult to keep track of all the businesses coming and going in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding

It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwit.org

Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00

Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]

A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein

A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
OELWEIN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]

In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Why Iowa's post player refuses to dribble

IOWA CITY, Iowa — What is the first thing kids learn when they play basketball? For most, it's how to dribble. That skill turned out to not be that big of a deal for one of the best post players in the nation. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt has the story from Iowa's Media Day.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa

(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
ATKINS, IA

