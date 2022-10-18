ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72

Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
Distractify

Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
OK! Magazine

King Charles Likely 'Made Aware Of Every Keynote Interview' Meghan Markle Does: 'He Will Be Watching'

Though Meghan Markle is not a working royal anymore, King Charles is still taking note of everything she and Prince Harry do, whether it's a new interview or project. "[King] Charles’ modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that's written and said about him," expert Duncan Larcombe shared. "But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to."
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
NME

Anne Hathaway reflects on ‘Hathahate’ 10 years later

Anne Hathaway has opened up on the online hatred she received roughly 10 years ago, then called “Hathahate”. The actor was the subject of widespread scrutiny for her “annoying” earnestness in the lead-up to her winning an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables. Hathaway...
GamesRadar

Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...

