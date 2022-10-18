ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

What Love Is Blind’s Cole Thinks of Comparisons to Show Alum Barnett

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. (Warning: This article features spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.) Love Is Blind fans are getting a blast from the past. After the season three premiere on Oct. 19, viewers pointed out how breakout star Cole Barnett,...
E! News

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tears

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is choosing not to turn a blind eye to Andrew Liu's controversial moment. Shortly after the third season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, former contestant Shake took to social media to weigh in on newcomer Andrew and his crafty attempt at tears on a new episode.
E! News

See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview

Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
E! News

See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs

Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer. The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
E! News

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
E! News

Kelly Ripa Shares “Ultimate” Response to Kathie Lee Gifford Saying She Won’t Read Her Book

Watch: Why Kathie Lee Gifford WON'T Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book. Kelly Ripa only has two words for those who aren't interested in reading her book: Thank you. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host detailed her complicated relationship with late co-host Regis Philbin in her book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. After her memoir was released in late September, Kathie Lee Gifford—who served as Regis' co-host for 15 years until 2000—shared that she wasn't interested in reading the book, adding that she knew "what Regis was to me."
E! News

Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video

Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
E! News

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence. Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.
E! News

E! News

218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy