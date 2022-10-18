Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram. In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."
What Love Is Blind’s Cole Thinks of Comparisons to Show Alum Barnett
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. (Warning: This article features spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.) Love Is Blind fans are getting a blast from the past. After the season three premiere on Oct. 19, viewers pointed out how breakout star Cole Barnett,...
Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tears
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is choosing not to turn a blind eye to Andrew Liu's controversial moment. Shortly after the third season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, former contestant Shake took to social media to weigh in on newcomer Andrew and his crafty attempt at tears on a new episode.
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
Lupita Nyong’o Reacts to Becoming a Meme After Seeing Will Smith Slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o REACTS to Becoming a Meme After Oscars Slap. It was the slap seen all around the world—and Lupita Nyong'o had a front-row seat to the action. Nearly seven months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars, the Black Panther star is sharing how she felt after realizing that she would become a meme for her reaction.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer. The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Exit
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey. You weren't the only one reaching for the tissues after Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars. After the actress bowed out of the competition due to health concerns, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction to Instagram. During...
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz
Watch: Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion. Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance. The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Kelly Ripa Shares “Ultimate” Response to Kathie Lee Gifford Saying She Won’t Read Her Book
Watch: Why Kathie Lee Gifford WON'T Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book. Kelly Ripa only has two words for those who aren't interested in reading her book: Thank you. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host detailed her complicated relationship with late co-host Regis Philbin in her book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. After her memoir was released in late September, Kathie Lee Gifford—who served as Regis' co-host for 15 years until 2000—shared that she wasn't interested in reading the book, adding that she knew "what Regis was to me."
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer. The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their...
Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
Charlize Theron's New Role Scored Her Major Cool Points With Her Kids—But They Had One Complaint
Watch: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Gush Over Their Friendship. Charlize Theron's kids are her biggest fans—but even they have their critiques when it comes to her movies. The actress, 47, revealed what her daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10, thought of her new film The School for Good...
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence. Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.
