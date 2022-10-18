Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Democrats criticize Republicans on using transgender issues in campaign
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the state are criticizing Iowa Republicans for their usage of issues involving people who are transgender in campaigns. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats on transgender issues, like transgender women playing sports or if schools should notify parents if...
bleedingheartland.com
What was once "Iowa nice" now "too liberal," through GOP lens
Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. “You can’t handle the truth!”. Many Bleeding Heartland readers will...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
northwestmoinfo.com
Reynolds and DeJear Meet in Only Debate of 2022 Campaign for Governor
(Radio Iowa) Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes, abortion and carbon pipelines during their debate last night on Iowa P-B-S. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
littlevillagemag.com
New Iowa Poll finds Franken almost tied with Grassley, Reynolds still far ahead of DeJear
Over the weekend, the Des Moines Register published the results of a new Iowa Poll on the two big races in the Nov. 8 general election. The reported results show the Republican incumbents still lead their Democratic challengers, but in the case Iowa’s longest-serving senator, that lead continues to get smaller. Mike Franken is now within 3 percentage points of Chuck Grassley. But in the governor’s race, Kim Reynolds maintains her substantial double-digit lead over Deidre DeJear.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
iheart.com
Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?
Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
KCJJ
Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing
The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
kscj.com
EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY IN IOWA
EARLY VOTING IS UNDERWAY IN IOWA FOR THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION. WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS MANY PEOPLE ARE CASTING BALLOTS INSIDE THE EAST ENTRANCE OF THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER:. EARLY11 OC…GOING VERY WELL. :11. IT’S THE FIRST OF 20 CONSECUTIVE DAYS OF EARLY VOTING...
iowapublicradio.org
What you need to know about voting early in Iowa in 2022
Iowans can vote in this fall's midterm election for U.S. Senate, members of Congress, governor, state lawmakers, and more. It's the first major election since Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed sweeping voting law changes last year that shortened the time allowed for voting by mail, voting early in person, and voting in person on Election Day.
The Insiders: ‘It’s (still) the economy, stupid,’ Iowa political science professor believes
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — With high inflation, rising interest rates and inflation fears, Democratic candidates need to better connect with voters on economic matters, University of Iowa political science professor, Dr. Tim Hagle, believes. The Insiders Segment 2 Rick Stewart, a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate who has run for various positions over […]
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
kiwaradio.com
Report Suggests $900 Million In ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
Statewide Iowa — A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. Finn says some workers are...
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance
The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
Comments / 0