Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The forecast point at Sanford is forecast to remain in Major Flood stage through the end of this week with a slow decline into Moderate Flood Stage later in the weekend. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.0 Fri 8 pm 7.9 7.8 7.7 7.6 7.6
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .The forecast point near Cocoa is within Minor Flood stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline and may fall below flood stage this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding to low lying roads in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. Flooding in low lying areas west of John Rodes Blvd from Melbourne to West Melbourne, reaching to the June Park area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 15.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.0 Fri 8 pm 15.9 15.8 15.7 15.6 15.6
