ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Force behind Richmond Restaurant Week to open new Acacia

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvzNM_0idb7J2M00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Aline and Dale Reitzer are best known around Richmond as the force behind the award-winning restaurant Acacia.

After opening and closing two locations in Richmond over the last 24 years, the Reitzers are about to open the third version of Acacia. They hope to have their Acacia location open in Libbie Mill by the end of the year.

"Everyone thought we were geniuses because we closed [the second Acacia] right before the pandemic, which was purely by luck," chef Dale Reitzer, who has been honored with multiple James Beard Award nominations, said. "But now we're picking probably the worst time to construct a restaurant. So I think it's come back to even the playing field out."

The Reitzers
Aline and Dale Reitzer

But Acacia isn't the couple's only claim to food fame.

Aline Reitzer started Richmond Restaurant Week as a way to raise awareness about the city's restaurants and raise money for the food bank.

"I grew up in New Jersey and being in the restaurant business when New York Restaurant Week started, you could go to Union Pacific and all these amazing restaurants and you know what you're going to spend, and it was affordable, and you get to try these restaurants," Aline Reitzer said. "In 2001, I brought on nine local restaurants. They sat on our porch overlooking Carytown and I pitched the idea to them. I knew that Richmond was a very charitable and giving community. I knew that you couldn't just say, 'Hey, it's Restaurant Week, go out to eat and support the restaurants.' So I wanted to line up this opportunity with Central Virginia Food Bank [now Feed More]. So restaurateurs are feeding the general public on every given day and this money would then, in turn, feed those in need."

Richmond Restaurant Week runs October 24-30.

Learn much more about the Reitzers' rise through Richmond restaurants on the Eat It, Virginia podcast .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 20-26

Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation. Last weekend, Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. opened its long-awaited brick-and-mortar shop in Union Hill. The business has been around since 2018 and has gained a following for its New England-style ice cream through its pop-ups. Known for inventive flavors such as salted chocolate chip cookie and a milk chocolate and Cheez-It concoction (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it), Spotty Dog plans to expand its shop offerings to include made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, shakes and ice cream cakes.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Petersburg approves Cordish Cos. for possible casino

Petersburg City Council is taking a gamble on Maryland-based The Cordish Cos. to develop a casino there — even though Petersburg doesn’t yet have permission to build a casino, according to state law. Council members voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of Cordish,, a commercial real estate company that...
PETERSBURG, VA
styleweekly.com

Byrd is the Word

It was at the tender age of 12 that Bob Gulledge began to worship at the altar of the Byrd Theatre. “I remember seeing the big blade sign from the other end of Cary Street where the International Safeway was,” says the 69-year-old, referencing the former grocery store where the Carytown Kroger now stands. “It was a beacon, all that beautiful neon and color.”
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy