Voters are more worried than ever about the economy — and they think Republicans can fix it

By Juliana Kaplan
 3 days ago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a weekly Capitol Hill press conference on May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • A new New York Times/Siena College poll finds voters are overwhelmingly concerned about the economy.
  • Voters who are most worried about the economy are also leaning Republican ahead of the midterms.
  • That's bad news for Democrats, who are coming up against dour economic attitudes.

The midterms are looming over the halls of Congress, and the economy might prove to be the issue that pushes Democrats' razor-thin majority into the arms of Republicans.

A new poll from the New York Times/Siena College , which ran from October 9 to 12, asked 792 voters across the country how they feel about different parties and issues. Among those voters, one issue stands tall above the others: The economy. According to the Times, 44% of the likely voters answered that "economic concerns were the most important issues facing America." That's a big jump from 36% in July, and echoes other recent polling.

In September, economic concerns ranked first as the "most important problem facing the country today" among Americans surveyed by Gallup . That's consistently between the most important problem throughout the summer and fall, but ticked up yet again in September.

But the Times poll also shows that dour views on the economy may spell trouble for Democrats and wins for Republicans. The voters they surveyed who were the most worried about the economy also "overwhelmingly" leaned Republican. Broadly, 49% of all the likely voters surveyed said they were more likely to vote Republican, with just 45% saying they would vote for Democrats.

Some Democrats have been sounding on the alarm on how important it is to rally around the economic issues facing Americans, especially with inflation still sky-high. In an opinion piece for the Guardian , Sen. Bernie Sanders said that Democrats should put focus on the economy in the lead-up to the midterms.

"This country has, for decades, faced structural economic crises that have caused the decline of the American middle class," Sanders wrote. "Now is the time for Democrats to take the fight to the reactionary Republican party and expose their anti-worker views on the most important issues facing ordinary Americans."

So far, Republican economic priorities if they retake their majority seem to be focused on repealing Biden-era legislation and preserving Trump's tax policies. The GOP hasn't coalesced around proposals from Sen. Rick Scott to enact a federal income tax on every single American, even low-earners who traditionally do not pay it. However, there does seem to be more Republican support for paring back spending on programs like Social Security and Medicare.

The GOP is also reportedly looking towards extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts, while rolling back the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act. Extending those cuts could stoke inflation , with consumers once again eager to buy goods that are still in short supply.

Comments / 237

Brian
3d ago

No doubt the Republicans can fix it. They had it fixed before the Democrats screwed it up. Vote Republicans November 8th. We Are Taking America Back 🇺🇸 to Greatness

Reply(36)
97
Shelley Ritter
3d ago

it's a little late for the Dems to pretend like they give a wit about the economy. I'm a registered Democrat. Changing my party to independent. The mainstream media is lying to the American people. They are owned by big Corporations that are also pushing the agenda of the progressive elites. Most of the people I talk to that believe what the Dems are up to only watch the mainstream media. You're never going to find out the truth if you don't do your own due diligence and research.

Reply(25)
37
Danny Caballero
3d ago

Mistake #1 on the title of this article. "And they think they can fix it". That pretty much answers itself seeing as how Democrats have just about destroyed our economy. Seriously, that's the best they can do?

Reply(11)
22
Business Insider

Business Insider

