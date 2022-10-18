ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

October events being held across the Coastal Bend

By Monica Chavarria
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0gbG_0idb7GOB00

From Halloween carnivals to festivals and a drive-thru haunting, there are several events taking place across the Coastal Bend in October.

We've compiled a list to help you decide on where to go.

Fright Night Haunted House
Friday, October 29, 2022 - Monday, October 31, 2022
615 Mesquite St.
7 pm (Times Vary)

St. Patrick's 60th Annual Halloween Carnival
Friday, October 21, 2022
St. Patrick's School, located at 3340 S. Alameda St.

Monster Mash
Saturday, October 22, 2022
La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.
Have a spooky good time at the library. Boo-gie the night away with music by DJ EZ and participate in a costume contest.
7 pm - 10 pm - Ages 16+

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church & School Halloween Carnival
Saturday, October 22, 2022
5002 Kostoryz Rd.
3 pm- 10 pm

Boo! In the Blue
Saturday, October 22 & Sunday, October 23
Texas State Aquarium - 2710 N Shoreline Blvd.
11 am - 4 pm

Surftoberfest
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Water Street Market - 309 N Water St.
12 pm - 10 pm

Halloween with the Hooks
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Whataburger Field - 734 E Port Ave.
5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Dia de los Muertos Kickoff Fiesta
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Garcia Arts & Education Ctr. - 2021 Agnes St.
5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wooldridge Place Nursing Center Trunk-Or-Treat
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Wooldridge Place Nursing Center - 7352 Wooldridge Rd.
5:30 pm - 7 pm

Viking Fall Carnival
Friday, October 28, 2022
Del Mar College Windward Campus, Airport Rd.
5 pm- 10 pm

St. Pius X Catholic School's 37th Annual Halloween Carnival
Friday, October 28, 2022
5620 Gollihar Rd.
5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Great Pumpkin Giveaway Drive-Thru
Saturday, October 29, 2022
The parking lot at 5521 Saratoga (Corner of Staples & Saratoga)
500 pumpkins will be given away at this drive-thru pumpkin giveaway event
10 am - 2 pm

Corpus Christi Dia de los Muertos Festival
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor, and Peoples Street
Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume, face paint, or a floral headband
3 pm - Midnight

Hallowscream - A Haunted Drive-Thru
Presented by the Texas Snack Shack
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Nueces County Baquete Park, Banquete, Tx - TX-44, Robstown, Tx
8 pm

Spooktacular Woof Pack Readers!
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services - 2626 Holly Rd.
3 pm - 5 pm

Botanical Gardens Halloween Price Treat for Kids

Treats at the Library
Monday, October 31, 2022
La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.
A sweet treat for all children and teens checking out books on Halloween.
4 pm - 5 pm

Haunted House
Monday, October 31, 2022
West 5th & Pacific in Bishop, Texas (Old Firehouse Station)
This haunted house is sponsored by the Nueces Co. Constables Pct #3, Nueces Co. ESD-3 firefighters, Nueces Co. DA C.I.U, and Bishop Police Dept.
6 pm - 9 pm

First Responder's Halloween Scare in the Square
Monday, October 31, 2022
Robstown City Hall - 119 E Main Ave. Robstown, Tx
Free hot dogs and candy for the kids
6 pm

