October events being held across the Coastal Bend

From Halloween carnivals to festivals and a drive-thru haunting, there are several events taking place across the Coastal Bend in October.

We've compiled a list to help you decide on where to go.

Fright Night Haunted House

Friday, October 29, 2022 - Monday, October 31, 2022

615 Mesquite St.

7 pm (Times Vary)

St. Patrick's 60th Annual Halloween Carnival

Friday, October 21, 2022

St. Patrick's School, located at 3340 S. Alameda St.

Monster Mash

Saturday, October 22, 2022

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.

Have a spooky good time at the library. Boo-gie the night away with music by DJ EZ and participate in a costume contest.

7 pm - 10 pm - Ages 16+

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church & School Halloween Carnival

Saturday, October 22, 2022

5002 Kostoryz Rd.

3 pm- 10 pm

Boo! In the Blue

Saturday, October 22 & Sunday, October 23

Texas State Aquarium - 2710 N Shoreline Blvd.

11 am - 4 pm

Surftoberfest

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Water Street Market - 309 N Water St.

12 pm - 10 pm

Halloween with the Hooks

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Whataburger Field - 734 E Port Ave.

5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Dia de los Muertos Kickoff Fiesta

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Garcia Arts & Education Ctr. - 2021 Agnes St.

5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wooldridge Place Nursing Center Trunk-Or-Treat

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Wooldridge Place Nursing Center - 7352 Wooldridge Rd.

5:30 pm - 7 pm

Viking Fall Carnival

Friday, October 28, 2022

Del Mar College Windward Campus, Airport Rd.

5 pm- 10 pm

St. Pius X Catholic School's 37th Annual Halloween Carnival

Friday, October 28, 2022

5620 Gollihar Rd.

5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Great Pumpkin Giveaway Drive-Thru

Saturday, October 29, 2022

The parking lot at 5521 Saratoga (Corner of Staples & Saratoga)

500 pumpkins will be given away at this drive-thru pumpkin giveaway event

10 am - 2 pm

Corpus Christi Dia de los Muertos Festival

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor, and Peoples Street

Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume, face paint, or a floral headband

3 pm - Midnight

Hallowscream - A Haunted Drive-Thru

Presented by the Texas Snack Shack

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Nueces County Baquete Park, Banquete, Tx - TX-44, Robstown, Tx

8 pm

Spooktacular Woof Pack Readers!

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services - 2626 Holly Rd.

3 pm - 5 pm

Botanical Gardens Halloween Price Treat for Kids

Treats at the Library

Monday, October 31, 2022

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.

A sweet treat for all children and teens checking out books on Halloween.

4 pm - 5 pm

Haunted House

Monday, October 31, 2022

West 5th & Pacific in Bishop, Texas (Old Firehouse Station)

This haunted house is sponsored by the Nueces Co. Constables Pct #3, Nueces Co. ESD-3 firefighters, Nueces Co. DA C.I.U, and Bishop Police Dept.

6 pm - 9 pm

First Responder's Halloween Scare in the Square

Monday, October 31, 2022

Robstown City Hall - 119 E Main Ave. Robstown, Tx

Free hot dogs and candy for the kids

6 pm