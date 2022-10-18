ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Traffic stop in Union Parish ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffYi8_0idb7A5p00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the business.

According to authorities, the driver then allegedly fled the scene, running behind the building. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed 35-year-old Jarvell Williams of Sparksville, La. in the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The deputy went on to secure Williams and heard a gunshot. The gunshot came from the direction the driver fled to.

Shortly after the gunshot, more deputies arrived at the scene. Once Williams was taken into custody, the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Donnie Heard of Ruston, La. walked from behind another business in the area and appeared to have an injury to his face, which was determined to be a gunshot wound.

Heard was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Shreveport hospital. The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force was contacted to conduct an investigation due to Heard receiving a gunshot wound. The initial investigation determined that no deputies of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office fired their weapons.

Investigators then executed a search warrant on the 1999 Mercury Marquis and located crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

According to officials, charges are pending against Heard upon his release from the hospital. The investigation by the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is ongoing to determine how Heard suffered a gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for burglary suspect

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask. If you know any information on […]
STERLINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vehicle damage prompts arrest

A woman was arrested Sunday after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at University Crossing Apartments on West California Avenue. The caller reported Maya Hudson, 21, of Ruston, was knocking loudly on his door stating she wanted to fight him. As officers were responding, the caller said Hudson was on top of his Lexus sedan attempting to damage it.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after altercation

A Monroe woman was arrested at Grambling State University Tuesday after she allegedly engaged in fighting and damaged school property. GSU Police responded to a disturbance at Truth Hall, a campus housing facility, about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. Zoie C. Shaw, 21, of Monroe, reportedly engaged in an altercation with a friend. She admitted taking a fire extinguisher, going to the friend’s room, and striking the door with the extinguisher multiple times. Officers observed broken glass from damage.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gun incident at restaurant prompts arrest

Ruston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly pointed a handgun at people at the Waffle House on La. Highway 33. A RPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle after it left the restaurant and stopped it on Interstate 20. A search of the vehicle revealed two small containers of marijuana and two handguns. The driver, Deamonte Winzer, 24, of Arcadia, said one container and one gun were his but that nothing had happened at the Waffle House.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Another gun found on GSU campus

An 18-year-old Georgia man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus Saturday after officers stopped him after suspecting he was carrying a firearm. The arrest marks at least the third time guns have been taken off individuals on the GSU campus since October 1. GSU patrol officers observed several...
GRAMBLING, LA
wbrz.com

Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola

BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Monroe man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Jontae Marquez Turpin was arrested on Monday, October 17, 2022, and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $46,250. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
RICHWOOD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy