Belle and Sebastian Announce Spring 2023 North American Headlining Tour

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Belle and Sebastian are extending their ongoing headlining tour in support of A Bit of Previous , their ninth studio album released earlier this year. The collective has announced new North American dates scheduled for spring 2023, a few months after they conclude their extensive trek through Europe.

The North American tour leg begins on April 24 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and hits stateside on April 28 with a show in Milwaukee. Belle and Sebastian will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Ithaca, Jersey City, Atlanta, St. Petersburg, Birmingham, St. Louis, and more. The tour wraps on May 19 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with an outdoor show. General sale for the newly announced tour dates begins on Oct. 19 via the official Belle and Sebastian website .

A Bit of Previous was recorded in Belle and Sebastian’s hometown of Glasgow after the pandemic interrupted their initial plans to record the album in Los Angeles. Self-produced by the band, the record features contributions from Brian McNeill, Matt Wiggins, Kevin Burleigh, and Shawn Everett.

“We did it together, us and the city,” Belle and Sebastian wrote in the album’s liner notes. “This record was the first ‘full’ LP recording for B&S in Glasgow since ‘Fold Your Hands Child,’ 1999. We clocked in every morning, we played our songs, we wrote together, we tried new things, we took the proverbial lump of clay, and we threw it every day.”

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates
Apr. 24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Theatre Diana
Apr. 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre
Apr. 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Apr. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Apr. 30 ­– Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
May 2 – Toronto, ON @ History
May 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
May 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
May 5 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
May 6 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
May 8 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
May 9 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall
May 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National
May 12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
May 13 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
May 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
May 17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery (Outdoor)

