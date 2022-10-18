ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lake County deputies investigate suspicious shooting death

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Lake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Harvard Street in Webber Township around 10:05 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 21-year-old man suffering for a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The sheriff’s office says a 62-year-old man is in custody on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Detective Hedlund or Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712.

