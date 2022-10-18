Police search for two people in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Aniya Elie , who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound and died early Monday morning.

Video surveillance shows two persons of interest, one male and one female, exiting the Kroger on North High Street in the Short North.

Police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Aniyah Elie (Courtesy/Columbus Police Department)

According to Columbus PD, the incident began at the Short North Kroger parking lot but the initial altercation dissipated and everyone left in vehicles. The three people, Elie and the two persons of interest, came together again near the intersection of East 11 th Avenue and North 4 th Street. Elie approached the vehicle before a gunshot was fired, striking Elie.

Elie checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

