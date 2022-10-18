ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Civic League holds annual ‘Hat Luncheon’

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Civic League held its annual “Hat Luncheon” at the China Star Restaurant in Bogalusa. After a delicious meal, the provisional members — Marettie Corkern, Tish Fones, Kim McCullough, and Gretchen Thomas — modeled the hats they designed depicting themselves and their lives and thereby introducing themselves to the membership.
Early voting begins Tuesday

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will begin next week. Early voting opens Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. In Washington Parish, there are two early voting...
Church Notes for Oct. 22-23, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study 5:30 p.m. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle. United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend.
Thomas Barnes Jr.

Thomas E. Barnes Jr. March 1, 1971 – October 13, 2022. Resident of Bogalusa, La. Graduated: Osterholz High School, Garlstadt, Germany; University of Maryland with a BS in Criminal Justice; Norwich University with a MA in International Relations / Terrorism. Growing up in a military family, Tom was exposed...
Franklinton’s Crain comes in 3rd in district

Franklinton’s Andrew Crain came in third place in the District 9-4A Cross Country Meet that was held at St. Thomas Aquinas. Crain ran the event in 18 minutes, 24 minutes. Teammate Jacob Crain was 13th in 21:15 with Andrew Fitzmorris running 16th in 22:12 and Kolby Robertson and Stephen Pickering were 19th and 20th with times of 22:43 and 23:21.
Bogalusa, Mt. Hermon School competed in meet last Saturday

Bogalusa and Mt. Hermon School’s cross country teams competed in the STA-Bruce O’Krepki Memorial Invite that was held on Oct. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas. In the girls division, Mt. Hermon’s Katherine Quin came in 58th with a time of 25 minutes, 55 seconds. Teammate McKenzie Fountain...
All roads lead to the fair!

The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
Dakota Morris

On Oct. 13, 2022, Mr. Dakota Morris passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kentwood. Mr. Morris was a life-long resident of Franklinton. He enjoyed video games, playing basketball, and wood-working. He enjoyed his wood-working so much that he was making a career of it at Sheridan’s Custom Cabinetry. As much as he enjoyed his hobbies, nothing compared to the time he spent with his children, fiancée, and family.
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
Downton Convington to see a handful of new projects

COVINGTON, La. — Revitalization is happening on one street in the heart of downtown Covington, as there are a handful of projects planned along New Hampshire Street. First, is the expansion of the popular venue spot, the Southern Hotel, according to Covington mayor Mark Johnson. He said there are...
Target to Open Smaller Format Store in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — The new Target store opening on Oct. 23 at 3450 Highway 190 is smaller than the company’s typical locations and closer to another Target store than it would normally be, but the general merchandise retailer had to get creative to pull off an expansion in a booming Northshore market.
Curley Murphy

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4). Curley V. Murphy departed this life on Oct. 19, 2022, at the...
