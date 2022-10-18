Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Civic League holds annual ‘Hat Luncheon’
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Civic League held its annual “Hat Luncheon” at the China Star Restaurant in Bogalusa. After a delicious meal, the provisional members — Marettie Corkern, Tish Fones, Kim McCullough, and Gretchen Thomas — modeled the hats they designed depicting themselves and their lives and thereby introducing themselves to the membership.
bogalusadailynews.com
Early voting begins Tuesday
Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will begin next week. Early voting opens Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. In Washington Parish, there are two early voting...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 22-23, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study 5:30 p.m. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle. United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend.
bogalusadailynews.com
Thomas Barnes Jr.
Thomas E. Barnes Jr. March 1, 1971 – October 13, 2022. Resident of Bogalusa, La. Graduated: Osterholz High School, Garlstadt, Germany; University of Maryland with a BS in Criminal Justice; Norwich University with a MA in International Relations / Terrorism. Growing up in a military family, Tom was exposed...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton’s Crain comes in 3rd in district
Franklinton’s Andrew Crain came in third place in the District 9-4A Cross Country Meet that was held at St. Thomas Aquinas. Crain ran the event in 18 minutes, 24 minutes. Teammate Jacob Crain was 13th in 21:15 with Andrew Fitzmorris running 16th in 22:12 and Kolby Robertson and Stephen Pickering were 19th and 20th with times of 22:43 and 23:21.
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa, Mt. Hermon School competed in meet last Saturday
Bogalusa and Mt. Hermon School’s cross country teams competed in the STA-Bruce O’Krepki Memorial Invite that was held on Oct. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas. In the girls division, Mt. Hermon’s Katherine Quin came in 58th with a time of 25 minutes, 55 seconds. Teammate McKenzie Fountain...
bogalusadailynews.com
All roads lead to the fair!
The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
bogalusadailynews.com
Dakota Morris
On Oct. 13, 2022, Mr. Dakota Morris passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kentwood. Mr. Morris was a life-long resident of Franklinton. He enjoyed video games, playing basketball, and wood-working. He enjoyed his wood-working so much that he was making a career of it at Sheridan’s Custom Cabinetry. As much as he enjoyed his hobbies, nothing compared to the time he spent with his children, fiancée, and family.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
NOLA.com
15+ free things you get with a New Orleans Public Library card: Zoo tickets, cake pans, more
A New Orleans Public Library card gets you access to more things than books. Just this month, the library unveiled a new service — free menstrual products. Cardholders also can get free tickets to the Audubon Zoo, free internet through mobile hot spots, free streaming movies, free plant seeds and free cake pans, among other things.
Unidentified driver dead after early morning fiery crash in Washington Parish
A fiery crash in Washington Parish claimed the life of an unknown driver Friday (Oct. 21) morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
WDSU
Downton Convington to see a handful of new projects
COVINGTON, La. — Revitalization is happening on one street in the heart of downtown Covington, as there are a handful of projects planned along New Hampshire Street. First, is the expansion of the popular venue spot, the Southern Hotel, according to Covington mayor Mark Johnson. He said there are...
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer at a Louisiana business
According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun.
VIDEO: Home in Slidell engulfed in smoke and flames
On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at a home in Slidell when a family was sleeping.
bizneworleans.com
Target to Open Smaller Format Store in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La. — The new Target store opening on Oct. 23 at 3450 Highway 190 is smaller than the company’s typical locations and closer to another Target store than it would normally be, but the general merchandise retailer had to get creative to pull off an expansion in a booming Northshore market.
bogalusadailynews.com
Curley Murphy
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4). Curley V. Murphy departed this life on Oct. 19, 2022, at the...
NOLaToya.org: Cantrell will be recalled
The co-director of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is confident their campaign to raise 150,000 signatures will be successful.
Comments / 0