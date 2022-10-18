After cardiac arrest, sedation may improve the chance of surviving and regaining normal brain function

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors not tied to alzheimer disease risk
Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors seem not to be associated with a reduced risk for Alzheimer disease and related dementia, according to a study published online Oct. 4 in Brain Communications. Rishi J. Desai, Ph.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues compared the incidence of...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
MedicalXpress
BMI affects young men's risk of early atrial fibrillation and subsequent health outcomes after diagnosis
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that rising body mass index (BMI) in adolescent men is strongly associated with developing early atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rate, as well as with subsequent worse clinical outcomes after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress
Experts say time is most critical factor for better stroke outcomes
When it comes to strokes, every second counts. Mayo Clinic experts explain how to recognize the signs of a stroke and how to reduce stroke risk. "We often say, 'Time is brain,' meaning the sooner we can restore blood flow to the brain, the better the outcomes will be for the patient," says James Meschia, M.D., a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
MedicalXpress
Patients waiting for urgent surgery in the emergency dept. are more calm and have less pain if given a music pillow
Patients waiting in an emergency department for urgent surgery are less anxious, more relaxed and experience less pain if they are given a special music pillow to rest on, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress today (Wednesday, Oct. 19). Ms. Lisa Antonsen, a nurse in the...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
MedicalXpress
Muscle is important for good health—here's how to maintain it after middle age
While it's almost unnoticeable to begin with, nearly every cell, organ and biological process gets a little bit worse every year we're alive starting from age 30 or so. The sum of these processes is what we know as ageing. For most of us, loss of muscle strength and mass...
MedicalXpress
Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
MedicalXpress
Infants who die unexpectedly in the first week might have different risk factors than those who die in the first month
While a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is rare in the first month of life, a new Rutgers study has found that those occurring in the first week, an even rarer event, have different risk factors than those dying later, and recommended more thorough investigations into the possible causes of these early deaths.
MedicalXpress
Food for thought: Study finds link between depression and unhealthy diets
A Macquarie University study of 169 adults aged 17 to 35 found those eating a Western-style diet were more likely to have lower levels of kynurenic acid (KA)—a small molecule important to a number of bodily functions—and report higher levels of depression than those eating diets rich in fresh fruit and vegetables.
MedicalXpress
Moderna COVID vaccine safe, comparably effective in preschoolers
Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were safe in children aged six months to five years and triggered similar immune response and protection against infection as that seen in young adults, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study shows certain foods reduce hot flashes associated with menopause by 88%
A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify drug characteristics that make cancer metastasis therapy more effective
Cancer is an umbrella term for diseases characterized by the uncontrollable growth of tumor cells. Often, these tumor cells invade and colonize adjoining organs, giving rise to what is clinically referred to as metastasis. Once a lymph node is infiltrated by tumor cells, its environment becomes riddled with multiple anomalies....
MedicalXpress
New treatment for urinary tract cancer could prevent kidney dialysis, transplant
UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future. UC San Diego Health administered the first dose of...
MedicalXpress
Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer
Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Got junk food on the brain? These cells may be to blame
A region of the brain called the amygdala is responsible for powerful emotions like fear. Now, researchers have found the amygdala may also be to blame for overeating. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Bo Li has discovered a group of neurons in the amygdala that drives mice to eat fatty or sugary foods—even when they're not hungry. Therapeutics targeting these neurons could lead to new treatments for obesity with minimal side effects.
MedicalXpress
Electroshock therapy is more successful for treating depression than ketamine, says study
An analysis of six studies has found that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better at quickly relieving major depression than ketamine, a team of researchers reports in JAMA Psychiatry on October 19. Depression is a common illness affecting about 5% of adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Feeling...
MedicalXpress
After 30 years, new guidelines for weight-loss surgery
Two of the world's leading authorities on bariatric and metabolic surgery have issued new evidence-based clinical guidelines that among a slew of recommendations expand patient eligibility for weight-loss surgery and endorse metabolic surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes beginning at a body mass index (BMI) of 30, a measure of body fat based on a person's height and weight and one of several important screening criteria for surgery.
