Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The clock is ticking for this year’s world wide Shakeout Day set for October 20.

"Thursday is the Great Shakeout which is the largest drill in the United States. The food bank is going to present seven steps to earthquake safety. It will be a virtual exercise," said operations and disaster services specialist Anthony Rodriguez of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

Agencies participating include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara county, Red Cross and the County Office of Emergency Services.

All of them hope the community will participate in the earthquake drill.

"The Red Cross is participating because we respond to disasters all over the world all over the country of course but we also want people to be prepared we want them to know what to do in the event of an emergency and how to stay safe in earthquake and practice is preparation," said board member Sivani Babu of Red Cross.

One of the safety measures being highlighted is the importance of signing up for emergency notifications.

"Another component to an earthquake in Santa Barbara county is that because we live in such a beautiful area surrounded by ocean is the potential for tsunami‘s. So it’s also important for individuals in our county practice earthquake safety and no their zone for tsunami preparedness as well," said emergency manager Stacy Silva of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

"Will start off with doing a presentation on the seven steps to earthquake safety and then right after that will do the drop cover and hold on and that’ll be pretty much it and so I mean it’s worth it it’s worth participating definitely and everybody that participates will get a certificate as well," said Rodriguez.

The drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could affect the area if they were to actually take place.

The shakeout drills are a chance for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness.

If you would like to participate in the Great Shakeout on Thursday at 10:20 a.m., log onto the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County website for more information: http://www.foodbanksbc.org.

The post Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .