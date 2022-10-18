ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p47Lm_0idb6Q0Q00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The clock is ticking for this year’s world wide Shakeout Day set for October 20.

"Thursday is the Great Shakeout which is the largest drill in the United States. The food bank is going to present seven steps to earthquake safety. It will be a virtual exercise," said operations and disaster services specialist Anthony Rodriguez of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

Agencies participating include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara county, Red Cross and the County Office of Emergency Services.

All of them hope the community will participate in the earthquake drill.

"The Red Cross is participating because we respond to disasters all over the world all over the country of course but we also want people to be prepared we want them to know what to do in the event of an emergency and how to stay safe in earthquake and practice is preparation," said board member Sivani Babu of Red Cross.

One of the safety measures being highlighted is the importance of signing up for emergency notifications.

"Another component to an earthquake in Santa Barbara county is that because we live in such a beautiful area surrounded by ocean is the potential for tsunami‘s. So it’s also important for individuals in our county practice earthquake safety and no their zone for tsunami preparedness as well," said emergency manager Stacy Silva of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

"Will start off with doing a presentation on the seven steps to earthquake safety and then right after that will do the drop cover and hold on and that’ll be pretty much it and so I mean it’s worth it it’s worth participating definitely and everybody that participates will get a certificate as well," said Rodriguez.

The drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could affect the area if they were to actually take place.

The shakeout drills are a chance for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness.

If you would like to participate in the Great Shakeout on Thursday at 10:20 a.m., log onto the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County website for more information: http://www.foodbanksbc.org.

The post Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara developers discuss Funk Zone ‘SOMOfunk’ project for first time

The Funk Zone project entails more than 140 apartments on the second and third floors; the top and fourth floors would encompass 13 for-sale condos -- two, affordable; the ground level would consist of roughly 18-thousand square feet of commercial space. The post EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara developers discuss Funk Zone ‘SOMOfunk’ project for first time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities

Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continues mission to raise $6 Million by December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Giving Back fundraiser proved such a hit. So organizers extended it to another day on Friday. In just 24 hours since the story aired on Newschannel 3 on Thursday, the organization raised more than $50,000. But that's not all that's happening at the foodbank. Managers The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continues mission to raise $6 Million by December appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard

10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review

Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy