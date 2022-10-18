ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Sheriff: Man struck and killed by shipping container, witnesses say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man after witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container on Thursday night. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said just after 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man at Port Everglades. At the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
Palm Beach County Approves 2 New Affordable Housing Projects

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners in Palm Beach County approved $8.2M in American Rescue Plan Act Response Projects funding for the construction of new affordable housing multi-family projects. The funding was made available through a Request for Proposal through the Department of Housing...
A warm and sunny weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking at drier air heading in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 60's. Showers tapering off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, temps in the mid 80's. Drier air continues to be dominant through the...
