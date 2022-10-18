Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
2 people shot on the street were 'specifically targeted,' police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two people shot on N. Tamarind Avenue in the middle of the day on Wednesday were "specifically targeted," according to West Palm Beach police. Detectives also said they detained and interviewed some people but did not take anyone into custody. The shooting...
cbs12.com
Possible attempted abduction of a 10-year-old in Ft. Lauderdale, police say
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl this week on two separate occasions. Both incidents occurred near the 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, an unknown white male approached a 10-year-old girl...
cbs12.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Man struck and killed by shipping container, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man after witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container on Thursday night. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said just after 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man at Port Everglades. At the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
cbs12.com
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
cbs12.com
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cbs12.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
cbs12.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
cbs12.com
Kicked out since 'he doesn't want to work or go to school,' accused of trying to kill Dad
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police got a call about a shooting and a man at the scene said he was riding a bicycle when his son shot at him. The bike's handlebar was even hit in the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. he heard gunshots, so he started...
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
cbs12.com
Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
cbs12.com
New crime targets Toyota Tundra owners, can cost owner $5,000 to replace
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new crime spree is targeting Toyota Tundra owners due a certain feature on the vehicle. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of these vehicles and five Tundras were hit recently in Martin County. While all non-electric vehicles have catalytic converters, Tundras have four.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County Approves 2 New Affordable Housing Projects
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners in Palm Beach County approved $8.2M in American Rescue Plan Act Response Projects funding for the construction of new affordable housing multi-family projects. The funding was made available through a Request for Proposal through the Department of Housing...
cbs12.com
Nationwide decline in home buying; South Florida still sees demand
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nationally, the housing market is starting to simmer down, but in South Florida, not as much. Demand for those looking to buy a home in the Sunshine State is still high along with increasing prices and high-interest rates. This month, a report released...
cbs12.com
A warm and sunny weekend ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking at drier air heading in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 60's. Showers tapering off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, temps in the mid 80's. Drier air continues to be dominant through the...
Comments / 0