Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
cw34.com
Former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority charged with extortion
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing jail time after being charged with one count of extortion after using his position to receive a kickback from a real-estate transaction. Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach was the chairman back in...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street were 'specifically targeted,' police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two people shot on N. Tamarind Avenue in the middle of the day on Wednesday were "specifically targeted," according to West Palm Beach police. Detectives also said they detained and interviewed some people but did not take anyone into custody. The shooting...
cw34.com
Pompano Beach murder suspect found in Georgia, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect was found in Georgia on Wednesday. After a short pursuit with law enforcement, officers in Clayton County arrested Otis Washington. According to Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington's arrest after a man was...
Double murder in Lauderhill under investigation
LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrived.Officials said a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at a local hospital in Tamarac but it was not clear if that was related to the parking lot slayings.Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
An early-morning argument led to a shooting. Now a 20-year-old man faces a murder charge.
WEST PALM BEACH — As a West Palm Beach woman and her boyfriend argued in an apartment in late April, George Harris IV attempted to intervene on his relative's behalf, city police said. As Harris and the other man confronted each other, Harris reportedly made a threat to kill...
'Killer clown' murder suspect in court after new case file discovered
Attorneys were in court in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago in Wellington.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man punches Parkland business owner in rage over parking
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Parkland business owner was still recovering from injuries Friday after a Coral Springs man, furious that he was asked to move his car from a parking space, knocked him to the ground. The attack happened earlier this month outside the Parkland International Music and Art...
WPBF News 25
'It's ridiculous': Judge blasts state in Killer Clown murder case for finding 'lost' Clown Sighting File
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The judge in the "Killer Clown" murder trial demanded answers from the defense and prosecution Friday about a supposedly lost"Clown Sighting File" the state admitted last week it found just before trial was scheduled to begin. An obviously frustrated Judge Scott Suskauer said he...
Click10.com
BSO detectives investigating death of 65-year-old man found on roadway in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are looking for witnesses who may have seen what occurred before a man was found unresponsive on a Pompano Beach roadway. The man was found Monday, Oct. 3, and he died 10 days...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man struck and killed by shipping container, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man after witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container on Thursday night. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said just after 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man at Port Everglades. At the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
treasurecoast.com
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police reported that a speeding driver on Crosstown Pkwy & vehicle stuck in a ditch leads to 2 DUI arrests overnight. BTW Ultra Light...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
Comments / 1