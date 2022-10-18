ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crivitz, WI

Cougars, Wolverines tune up for playoffs with blowout victories

Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

CRANDON, Wis.—A big first half fueled the Coleman High School football team to a 36-12 shellacking of Crandon in Friday’s Northwoods Conference regular season finale.

Coleman wraps up the regular season with an unblemished 7-0 conference record and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars also claim the Northwoods Conference crown for the second consecutive season, and have won the conference two out of the three years it has existed. Oconto Falls won the inaugural championship in 2020.

Friday’s clash saw Coleman jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two touchdowns by Will Bieber, the first a 9-yard rushing score and the second a 32-yard scoring bomb by Trent Mongin.

Bieber added a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Braxton Darga (6-yards) and Brady Gross (2-yards) pushed the Cougars out to a 36-0 halftime advantage.

The Cardinals (5-2 overall, 7-3 Northwoods) scored twice in the fourth quarter thanks to touchdown runs of 11 and 8-yards by Caden Palubicki.

Coleman piled up 244 yards offensively, with 205 of it coming on the ground.

Peter Kuchta was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 12 carries for 61 yards. Darga backed him up with 10 rushes for 54 yards and a score, while Gross added 26 yards on eight carries.

Mongin was 3-3 passing for 39 yards and one score. Bieber caught one pass for 32 yards and Joe Olsen had one reception for 11 yards.

Coleman is the No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs and will host No. 8 Manawa (5-4) on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6

CRIVITZ—The Crivitz High School football team closed out the regular season with a 35-6 trouncing of Oconto Falls in Northwoods Conference play on Friday.

Crivitz finishes the regular season with a 6-1 record in the conference and 7-2 overall, putting the Wolverines in the runner-up spot behind Northwoods champion Coleman.

The Panthers fall to 3-4 in the Northwoods and 4-6 overall.

The Wolverines racked up 314 yards of offense while holding Oconto Falls to 140 yards defensively.

Dillan Gehm, who rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries, scored the first of his two touchdowns to put Crivitz ahead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Cashton Mertens tacked on two touchdowns of his own in the second quarter, the first a 32-yard scoring toss to Sean Christiansen and the second a 2-yard scamper of his own, as Crivitz seized a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Gehm’s second touchdown run of the night came early in the third quarter before Tegan Werner added a 43-yard touchdown jaunt, giving the Wolverines a 35-0 cushion.

The Panthers’ lone score came in the fourth quarter, with Carter Hill powering in a 2-yard touchdown run.

Hill completed 11 of his 20 passing attempts for 107 yards and one interception while adding four yards on the ground.

Kody Vorpahl was Oconto Falls’ leading receiver with two catches for 43 yards, while Caden Birr snared three balls for 28 yards.

Skylar Dalton paced the Panthers in rushing with 18 yards on four carries.

For Crivitz, Werner carried the rock seven times for 110 yards and a score, while Christiansen chipped in seven carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Mertens was a perfect 3-3 passing for 45 yards. Jackson Flowers had two catches for 36 yards.

Crivitz is the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 6 playoff bracket, and will host No. 6 Bonduel (5-2 Packerland Conference, 6-3 overall) on Friday in the Level 1 game starting at 7 p.m.

Final Northwoods Conference standings (conference, overall)

Coleman—7-0, 10-0

Crivitz—6-1, 7-2

Crandon—5-2, 7-3

Clintonville—4-3. 7-3

Oconto Falls—3-4, 4-6

Tomahawk—2-5, 4-6

Northland Pines—1-6, 2-7

Menominee Indian—0-7, 0-9

Eagle Herald

