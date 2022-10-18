The Colorado skiing season will begin this weekend. A Basin announced it will open with one run open for skiers and snowboarders on Sunday."The Snowmakers and Cat Drivers have done a tremendous job and the forecast for the coming week looks outstanding," ski area spokesman Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog.A strong cold front that was near Seattle Friday morning will arrive Saturday night in Colorado's high country. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri reports there will be enough snow through Monday to create winter driving conditions as low as at least 9,500 feet. On average, most mountain areas in Colorado will get 3-6 inches of snow will more possible in some areas.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO