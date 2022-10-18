ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Outsider.com

WATCH : Massive Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Leaps Over Fence, Leaves Tourists Stunned

A group of tourists quite possibly had to change their pants after a Rocky Mountain National Park bull elk casually leaped over a fence right in front of them. According to reports, the group of visitors assembled on the other side of a fence to watch and take pictures of the majestic animal. However, they had no idea what sort of show they were in for when the animal easily jumped over the barrier, leaving them stunned.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Rock Climbing In Escalante Canyon Is Only For the Fearless and the Strong

Escalante Canyon is a western Colorado treasure and a popular destination for serious rock climbers. I wonder how many of us, as kids, loved to climb on rocks. Climbing on rocks was one of my favorite childhood activities, but, the fact is that is quite different than rock climbing. Rock climbing is for people who are athletic, fearless, strong, and skilled. None of those words would describe me.
COLORADO STATE
Seacoast Current

50 Stunning Photos Show Acadia National Park’s Beauty in the Fall Season

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is known to have tourists flocking in the summertime but we are also a hotspot destination for leaf peeping. Mountain peaks, vast fields, deep forests, beautiful lakes, and rocky shores make for the perfect scenic backdrops to bask in the best views of fall foliage.
MAINE STATE
thetrek.co

I’ve Thru-Hiked Over 8,700 Miles. This Is the Gear I Brought on My 99-Day CDT Thru-Hike

I‘ve thru-hiked almost 9,000 miles in the last six years, including not just the likes of the North America Triple Crown, but also shorter trips like the Arizona, Wonderland, and Tahoe Rim trails, among others. Between thru-hikes, I’ve also spent time professionally as a backcountry guide. Long story short: I’ve learned a thing or two about what kind of gear I require for my outdoor pursuits.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

A Basin announces it will open for the ski season on Sunday

The Colorado skiing season will begin this weekend. A Basin announced it will open with one run open for skiers and snowboarders on Sunday."The Snowmakers and Cat Drivers have done a tremendous job and the forecast for the coming week looks outstanding," ski area spokesman Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog.A strong cold front that was near Seattle Friday morning will arrive Saturday night in Colorado's high country. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri reports there will be enough snow through Monday to create winter driving conditions as low as at least 9,500 feet.  On average, most mountain areas in Colorado will get 3-6 inches of snow will more possible in some areas.  
COLORADO STATE

