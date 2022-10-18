Read full article on original website
WATCH : Massive Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Leaps Over Fence, Leaves Tourists Stunned
A group of tourists quite possibly had to change their pants after a Rocky Mountain National Park bull elk casually leaped over a fence right in front of them. According to reports, the group of visitors assembled on the other side of a fence to watch and take pictures of the majestic animal. However, they had no idea what sort of show they were in for when the animal easily jumped over the barrier, leaving them stunned.
WATCH: Rock Climbing In Escalante Canyon Is Only For the Fearless and the Strong
Escalante Canyon is a western Colorado treasure and a popular destination for serious rock climbers. I wonder how many of us, as kids, loved to climb on rocks. Climbing on rocks was one of my favorite childhood activities, but, the fact is that is quite different than rock climbing. Rock climbing is for people who are athletic, fearless, strong, and skilled. None of those words would describe me.
50 Stunning Photos Show Acadia National Park’s Beauty in the Fall Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is known to have tourists flocking in the summertime but we are also a hotspot destination for leaf peeping. Mountain peaks, vast fields, deep forests, beautiful lakes, and rocky shores make for the perfect scenic backdrops to bask in the best views of fall foliage.
The 6 best women's snow bibs of 2022 for skiing and snowboarding
Women's ski bibs are more comfortable and warmer than ski pants but it's hard to find a pair that fit right and look good. Here are our 6 favorites.
I’ve Thru-Hiked Over 8,700 Miles. This Is the Gear I Brought on My 99-Day CDT Thru-Hike
I‘ve thru-hiked almost 9,000 miles in the last six years, including not just the likes of the North America Triple Crown, but also shorter trips like the Arizona, Wonderland, and Tahoe Rim trails, among others. Between thru-hikes, I’ve also spent time professionally as a backcountry guide. Long story short: I’ve learned a thing or two about what kind of gear I require for my outdoor pursuits.
A Basin announces it will open for the ski season on Sunday
The Colorado skiing season will begin this weekend. A Basin announced it will open with one run open for skiers and snowboarders on Sunday."The Snowmakers and Cat Drivers have done a tremendous job and the forecast for the coming week looks outstanding," ski area spokesman Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog.A strong cold front that was near Seattle Friday morning will arrive Saturday night in Colorado's high country. First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri reports there will be enough snow through Monday to create winter driving conditions as low as at least 9,500 feet. On average, most mountain areas in Colorado will get 3-6 inches of snow will more possible in some areas.
13 of our favorite family ski resorts for all ages and skill levels
No matter the skill level of your family, these ski resorts are the perfect winter vacation. If you're looking for skiing, tubing or much more, there are plenty of activities and amenities to be experienced at these 13 family ski resorts.
