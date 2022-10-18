Read full article on original website
Ford Bronco Satisfaction Program Launched Over Driveshaft Issue
Ford Motor Company has issued a customer satisfaction program in response to a potential driveshaft issue in the 2021 Ford Bronco. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front driveshaft constant velocity (CV) joint boot material is not strong enough for the application and may fail prematurely under normal vehicle usage.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Bronco Could Get Redundant Controls
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for redundant controls for the Ford Bronco, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 12th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324329. The Ford Authority Take. FoMoCo has filed several patents pertaining to the Bronco in...
Tastefully Modified 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Up For Auction
In recent months, we’ve seen more than one Ford Bronco pop up and be sold at various charity auctions, including the custom 2021 Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition, as well as a modified 2022 Bronco Outer Banks built to benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital. This 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks up for grabs at Cars & Bids isn’t being sold with an eye toward gifting the proceeds to charity, but it is a tastefully-modified version of the rugged SUV, regardless.
Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable
Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
If you're searching for a fuel-efficient vehicle with a pickup truck's utility, check out the benefits of owning a Ford Maverick. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Puma Wins Small Family Car Of The Year For 2023
The Ford Puma has been a popular vehicle since its launch in Europe, ranking as that region’s 20th most registered vehicle in 2021 and winning the Best Car for New Drivers in the UK award from Auto Trader. Now considered one of the Blue Oval’s “Icons,” the Ford Puma has also added a couple of special variants and some new features in recent months, helping to keep the crossover fresh in a competitive market. Now, the Ford Puma has once again been recognized – this time by Parkers, which has named it the 2023 Small Family Car of the Year for the third consecutive year.
5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List
The new 2023 Toyota Highlander adds some options, but keeps its overall utility. Here's why it should be on your list. The post 5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lincoln Posts Second Largest Jump In Brand Loyalty For July 2022
In recent months, Ford has fared quite well in terms of brand loyalty, scoring top honors in IHS Markit’s Overall Loyalty to Make category in the 2022 Automotive Loyalty Awards, while the Ford Edge earned the best loyalty ranking of any vehicle from that same organization and Ford trucks secured the highest loyalty score in their specific segment in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. That trend continued recently as Ford posted the largest increase of any automaker in terms of brand loyalty for July 2022 in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report, a list that Lincoln also fared quite well on among all other luxury brands.
2022 Ford F-150 At Center Of Hole-In-One Prize Lawsuit
It isn’t uncommon for country clubs to dole out impressive prizes for golfers that are able to achieve the rare and desirable hole-in-one, mostly because, well, it isn’t an easy thing to do. Sometimes, these prizes include new vehicles, giving golfers something truly enticing to shoot for, quite literally. This was also the case when the Morrilton Country Club in Morrilton, Arkansas hosted what it calls “The Tournament of the Century” earlier this month, as it promised to give away a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 to the first person that hit a hole-in-one on hole number 10. But when someone actually did, the lucky golfer quickly discovered that he wasn’t getting a new truck after all, according to The Kansas City Star.
Ford Expedition Redesign Coming In 2024 With Enhancements
The refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition debuted just over one year ago, introducing a host of updates to the full-size SUV including some slight styling changes, technology features, and a pair of new, special models. However, things move fast in the automotive world, and a more comprehensive Ford Expedition redesign is set to arrive in 2024 with several improvements over the current-gen model, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Exhaust Sounds Excellent: Video
When the all-new, next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed last month, The Blue Oval had a bit of a surprise in store – a brand new, higher-performance variant dubbed the Dark Horse, which was unveiled alongside the S650-gen pony car. Sporting unique design details inside and out, as well as more performance, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse – a uniquely named and styled vehicle – is certainly an intriguing offering – particularly now that we’ve heard the special model’s exhaust note in this new video.
Patent Filing Indicates Ford Maverick Toy Replica On The Way
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a Ford Maverick toy replica, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 12th, 2021, published on October 18th, 2022, and assigned serial number D966942. The Ford Authority Take. Many vehicles have been immortalized in toy form over the years,...
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Adds Subwoofer Delete Option
Various supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on automotive production for over two years now, and this dire situation doesn’t appear to be on the cusp of improving, either. Instead, automakers like Ford continue to try and do whatever they can to churn out new vehicles in what seems like a proverbial game of whac-a-mole with parts shortages. The latest victim of this crisis is the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus, which has now added a subwoofer delete option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Some 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Orders Face Cancellation
In recent months, consumer demand for certain FoMoCo models has exceeded the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to cancel orders and push them to the next model year. This has happened to the 2022 Ford Escape and Ford Transit Connect most recently, as well as the red-hot 2022 Ford Maverick. Now, courses familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that some 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid orders are facing cancellation, too.
Ford Names Lommel Proving Ground Building After Former Exec
Richard Parry-Jones left an indelible mark on Ford Motor Company in his years as an engineer there, is often credited with helping the company transition into an automaker that sells dynamic passenger cars, and is referred to by many as the “CEO” of driving dynamics after leading the development of a number of important vehicles. Sadly, Parry-Jones passed away last year as a result of a tractor accident on his farm in Wales, but now, his name will live on at the automaker’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, where it will adorn a building at that particular site.
Ford Patent Filed For EV Cable With Inductor Portion
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV cable with an inductor portion, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 9th, 2015, published on October 18th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11476044. The Ford Authority Take. As it continues to invest heavily in electrification, Ford...
Ford Electric Motor Research Site Opens At Cologne-Niehl Plant
The Ford Cologne Assembly plant in Germany has undergone some major changes in recent months after the automaker launched a new EV motor research project at the site. That plant is in the midst of transforming into the Cologne Electrification Center for the production of EVs as it aims to help make the city climate neutral by 2035, though the Ford Fiesta will continue to be built there. Now, a new Ford electric motor research site has opened at the nearby Cologne-Niehl engine plant as part of a special project led by the RWTH Aachen University.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
No. 22 Nascar Ford Punches Ticket To Final 4 At Las Vegas Fall 2022: Video
Joey Logano and the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang will make yet another appearance in the Championship 4 after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Logano, the 2018 Cup Series champion, took four fresh tires late in the race and set his sights on Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, who led for a race-high 68 laps. With three laps remaining, Chastain’s No. 1 Camaro got held up behind lapped cars, allowing Logano’s No. 22 to slip by and take the lead all the way to the checkered flag.
