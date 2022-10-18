Read full article on original website
One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier
The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion
The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
CBS Sports Pumps Brakes on Vikings Hype
The Vikings started their season with an almost perfect record, despite the significant shifts in the offseason with a regime and culture change, including implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nobody expected the team to come out of the gates that hot. However, CBS Sports pumped the...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
CBS Names Vikings as a Top Candidate to Acquire Rams RB
There’s been much buzz in Vikings circles and former Los Angeles Ram WR Odell Beckham Jr. It makes some sense: he and Justin Jefferson share an LSU connection, his mother grew up in Minnesota, and his former offensive coordinator is now the Vikings head coach. The Vikings may be...
CBS Sports Links Vikings to Interesting Playmaker
Because the Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, they’re a part of fancy trade theories that would otherwise not exist if the team was 3-3 or so. In 2020 and 2021, the Vikings were 1-5 and 3-3, respectively, at this juncture, disqualifying Mike Zimmer’s old team from serious conversations about adding playmakers. But Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings may be a different story, particularly with a general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah who enjoys trading players and draft picks like a kid does baseball cards.
Ex-Vikings Defender Joins Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals sunk to an unsavory 2-4 record last weekend, forcing the franchise to reexamine the current roster. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim traded for wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the maligned Carolina Panthers this week and signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. He also added a departed Minnesota Vikings linebacker — Blake Lynch.
The Vikings Odds to Land Odell Beckham Jr.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham tore his ACL and won a Super Bowl on the same February night eight months ago — and is now shopping for a new team. Beckham, a free agent, is expected to sign with a team any day (or week) and physically return to a football field in November, perhaps around Thanksgiving.
Big Kirko — the MVP?
Whenever a team starts with a near-flawless record into the season, the quarterback automatically gets some MVP consideration. Kirk Cousins and his Vikings are comfortably sitting at the top of the NFC North standings with a 5-1 record, and the quarterback is getting some buzz to win the trophy. In...
Explained: Sins the Vikings Must Cleanse during Bye Week
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are...
Vikings Waive Young WR
The Minnesota Vikings stand with a 5-1 record entering the bye week and are making some roster tweaks with the NFL’s trade deadline 12 days away. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added safety Myles Dorn back to the practice squad a few days after his waiver. And to make room for Dorn, the Vikings waived wideout Blake Proehl.
How Are the Vikings Still Overlooked?
Everywhere you turn, the Minnesota Vikings start seems to be discredited. Headed into the bye week, Kevin O’Connell’s team is 5-1 leading the NFC North. They’ve beaten each of their divisional foes once and came up with a strong road win last week in Miami. Still, no one seems to think it’s real.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 6 Games
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 6
After Week 6, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 6 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Former Vikings Goon Could Land with NYJ
‘The Big Goon’ has been a free agent for months, and he may soon find employment with the New York Jets, a team 4-2 through six weeks. He’s Linval Joseph, and the Jets hosted the nose tackle for a free-agent visit and workout on Friday. Joseph, 34, last...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 7
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (5-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) at...
Our Staff Guide to Week 7 NFL Upsets
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings is null and void with the team’s bye week, but we do have upsets on the brain. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record next weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals, who they play in Week 8.
