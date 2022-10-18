ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Oct. 22-23, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Branch Library has a variety of events it will be doing for the month of October for any one in the parish that would like to attend. Scrabble will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. “Lawyers in Libraries” will also be Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Finally, “Teen Game Night” will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will also be “Book-A-Treat” for the younger kids.
FRANKLINTON, LA
WGNO

Massive pallet fire in Hammond closes highway

According to the Hammond Fire Department, the large stacks of pallets went up in flames and required assistance from fire departments in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes. Also, volunteer departments from Ponchatoula, Natalbany, 8th Ward, Independence, Loranger and Husser assisted.
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Civic League holds annual ‘Hat Luncheon’

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Civic League held its annual “Hat Luncheon” at the China Star Restaurant in Bogalusa. After a delicious meal, the provisional members — Marettie Corkern, Tish Fones, Kim McCullough, and Gretchen Thomas — modeled the hats they designed depicting themselves and their lives and thereby introducing themselves to the membership.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

All roads lead to the fair!

The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Early voting begins Tuesday

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will begin next week. Early voting opens Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. In Washington Parish, there are two early voting...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Oct. 22-23, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study 5:30 p.m. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle. United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa, Mt. Hermon School competed in meet last Saturday

Bogalusa and Mt. Hermon School’s cross country teams competed in the STA-Bruce O’Krepki Memorial Invite that was held on Oct. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas. In the girls division, Mt. Hermon’s Katherine Quin came in 58th with a time of 25 minutes, 55 seconds. Teammate McKenzie Fountain...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 20, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Oct. 20, 2022:. Wilson Warren, cruelty to a juvenile(s) Jonathan Phelps, public intimidation and retaliation (two counts), disturbing the peace-simple assault-13B Wyat Verret, entry/remain on premises after being forbidden.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton’s Crain comes in 3rd in district

Franklinton’s Andrew Crain came in third place in the District 9-4A Cross Country Meet that was held at St. Thomas Aquinas. Crain ran the event in 18 minutes, 24 minutes. Teammate Jacob Crain was 13th in 21:15 with Andrew Fitzmorris running 16th in 22:12 and Kolby Robertson and Stephen Pickering were 19th and 20th with times of 22:43 and 23:21.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Thomas Barnes Jr.

Thomas E. Barnes Jr. March 1, 1971 – October 13, 2022. Resident of Bogalusa, La. Graduated: Osterholz High School, Garlstadt, Germany; University of Maryland with a BS in Criminal Justice; Norwich University with a MA in International Relations / Terrorism. Growing up in a military family, Tom was exposed...
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy