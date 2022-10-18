Read full article on original website
Community Calendar for Oct. 22-23, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Branch Library has a variety of events it will be doing for the month of October for any one in the parish that would like to attend. Scrabble will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. “Lawyers in Libraries” will also be Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Finally, “Teen Game Night” will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will also be “Book-A-Treat” for the younger kids.
Massive pallet fire in Hammond closes highway
According to the Hammond Fire Department, the large stacks of pallets went up in flames and required assistance from fire departments in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes. Also, volunteer departments from Ponchatoula, Natalbany, 8th Ward, Independence, Loranger and Husser assisted.
Unidentified driver dead after early morning fiery crash in Washington Parish
A fiery crash in Washington Parish claimed the life of an unknown driver Friday (Oct. 21) morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Civic League holds annual ‘Hat Luncheon’
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Civic League held its annual “Hat Luncheon” at the China Star Restaurant in Bogalusa. After a delicious meal, the provisional members — Marettie Corkern, Tish Fones, Kim McCullough, and Gretchen Thomas — modeled the hats they designed depicting themselves and their lives and thereby introducing themselves to the membership.
All roads lead to the fair!
The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
Early voting begins Tuesday
Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will begin next week. Early voting opens Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. In Washington Parish, there are two early voting...
Church Notes for Oct. 22-23, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study 5:30 p.m. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle. United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend.
Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate
Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
Bogalusa, Mt. Hermon School competed in meet last Saturday
Bogalusa and Mt. Hermon School’s cross country teams competed in the STA-Bruce O’Krepki Memorial Invite that was held on Oct. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas. In the girls division, Mt. Hermon’s Katherine Quin came in 58th with a time of 25 minutes, 55 seconds. Teammate McKenzie Fountain...
Parish jail report for Oct. 20, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Oct. 20, 2022:. Wilson Warren, cruelty to a juvenile(s) Jonathan Phelps, public intimidation and retaliation (two counts), disturbing the peace-simple assault-13B Wyat Verret, entry/remain on premises after being forbidden.
Franklinton’s Crain comes in 3rd in district
Franklinton’s Andrew Crain came in third place in the District 9-4A Cross Country Meet that was held at St. Thomas Aquinas. Crain ran the event in 18 minutes, 24 minutes. Teammate Jacob Crain was 13th in 21:15 with Andrew Fitzmorris running 16th in 22:12 and Kolby Robertson and Stephen Pickering were 19th and 20th with times of 22:43 and 23:21.
Thomas Barnes Jr.
Thomas E. Barnes Jr. March 1, 1971 – October 13, 2022. Resident of Bogalusa, La. Graduated: Osterholz High School, Garlstadt, Germany; University of Maryland with a BS in Criminal Justice; Norwich University with a MA in International Relations / Terrorism. Growing up in a military family, Tom was exposed...
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
Mandeville-area candidates for St. Tammany School Board races highlight biggest issues
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
Three robberies, one day in Mid-City, suspect arrested in West Lake Forest
The NOPD arrested 36-year-old Bryan Gray for the crimes that occurred between the 3200-3300 blocks of Conti Street.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
Two subjects arrested in Jefferson Parish after stealing a vehicle from Orleans
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. near North Causeway and Metairie Road.
