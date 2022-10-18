Baby formula manufacturer Abbott is recalling several types of its liquid bottle products sold in the U.S., including in Florida, according to federal officials. The recall is in effect as a small percentage of bottles (less than 1 percent) have bottle caps that may not have been sealed properly, which could result in gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting due to spoiled formula, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Friday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO