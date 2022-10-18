Read full article on original website
SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule
If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal to Provide Family-Focused Tax Relief
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays, if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need every day. Details on the proposal can be found here.
Hurricane Ian Disaster Declaration Expanded To More FL Counties
The insurance rating bureau Verisk said insured losses to property attributed to Hurricane Ian range from $42 billion to $57 billion. The U.S. Small Business Administration said several Florida counties have been added to SBA’s disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian that began Sept. 23, expanding eligibility to apply for the federal disaster loan program.
Miami judge dismisses voter fraud case trumpeted by DeSantis
Case is one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions, and involves man who says he registered to vote in 2020 without knowing he was ineligible. A Miami judge on Friday dismissed one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions loudly trumpeted by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, a significant development that comes as the cases draw scrutiny.
Medical marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations in Florida
Marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station near you, but only if you have a valid Florida medical marijuana card. Green Thumb Industries, a Chicago-based cannabis company, announced its new partnership with one of the nation’s largest convenience store chains, Circle K, on Wednesday. The company said it will begin leasing space from ten of Circle K’s 600 Florida locations to test out the concept in 2023.
What has DeSantis done to ease the crisis on Housing, rent, and electric prices up big in Florida?
Florida has long been known as a more affordable place to live than many parts of the country, with no state income tax, lower property taxes and a cheaper overall housing stock. That is starting to change, though, as housing prices have escalated rapidly, along with apartment rents, home insurance...
Baby Formula Recalled In FL Due To Improperly Sealed Bottles: FDA
Baby formula manufacturer Abbott is recalling several types of its liquid bottle products sold in the U.S., including in Florida, according to federal officials. The recall is in effect as a small percentage of bottles (less than 1 percent) have bottle caps that may not have been sealed properly, which could result in gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting due to spoiled formula, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Friday.
More DeSantis’ Shady Dealings
How do we know that Ron DeSantis’ cruel political stunt treating children and adults as human props was shady to the nth degree? Well, text messages reported by the Miami Herald reveal that the notorious recruiter who aided the Florida governor’s scheme left money at dead drops for the unwitting recruiters she used to help lure as many vulnerable people as possible.
DeSantis issues order making voting easier in impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to provide flexibility for elections officials in the Florida counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among the changes are extending early voting in an expanded number of locations through Election Day; making it easier to have an absentee ballot sent to an address other than the one on file at an elections office; allowing elections officials to consolidate or move Election Day polling locations and expanding the pool of eligible poll workers.
Treasury Department Opens Probe into DeSantis’ Use of Federal Funds
As the scrutiny into Ron DeSantis’ cowardly move to transport migrants to Martha’s Vineyard mounts, legal actions and investigations into DeSantis’ maneuvering are piling up. In addition to the Texas Sheriff’s investigation into how the migrants were lured onto a plane, and a lawsuit filed against DeSantis...
Letter to the Editor: Good morning to all residents of District 77 Florida House of Reps
I am your Democrat Candidate in District 77 Florida House of Reps. First of all, thank you so much for letting me run for office, and thank you for voting. My goal is to work for all people and to work with all people to get success for the people of Florida.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
FEMA Helps Hurricane Ian Survivors Jumpstart Their Recovery
More than $190 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 127,000 households damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA and its state partners are opening more Disaster Recovery Centers, while hundreds of Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) specialists are going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities.
After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights
Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover. Fewer than one-third to...
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
The following is an unedited release from the Florida Department of Children & Families. Today, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FEMA Provides More Resources, Funding for Florida’s Recovery
Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA...
Rising prices – one thing you can do
Reports are pointing to an 8.9% raise for Social Security recipients. While it won’t feel like enough, it may buy you a sack of groceries or a tank of gasoline. This is a big maybe on the gasoline as California reports prices of over $8 per gallon. Some of...
The current official death toll is 102
The current official death toll attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Medical Examiners Commission Wednesday is 89, readjusted from an earlier count of 102 people. The victims include two in Charlotte, five in Collier, one in Hardee, four in Hendry, one in Hillsborough, one in Lake, 49 in Lee, three in Manatee, one in Martin, seven in Monroe, two in Polk, three in Putnam, five in Sarasota and five in Volusia counties.
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
