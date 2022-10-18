ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter staff if he takes over the company

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — World’s richest man Elon Musk plans to make drastic changes in Twitter ($TWTR) when (and if) he takes over the company. According to a recent report by the Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he plans to fire about 75% of the company’s workforce. The Twitter staff comprises nearly 7,500 employees.
Earn Static 90% APY With Oryen, Higher Returns Than Polygon, PancakeSwap, And Cardano

How hard is your money working for you right now? For too many, the answer is ‘Not as hard as I would like.’ Never fear, for there are many asset options poised to ameliorate your standing, even in tough market conditions such as these. Allow us to introduce the Oryen Network and consider it alongside established investment prospects such as Polygon, PancakeSwap, and Cardano.

