bogalusadailynews.com
Civic League holds annual ‘Hat Luncheon’
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Civic League held its annual “Hat Luncheon” at the China Star Restaurant in Bogalusa. After a delicious meal, the provisional members — Marettie Corkern, Tish Fones, Kim McCullough, and Gretchen Thomas — modeled the hats they designed depicting themselves and their lives and thereby introducing themselves to the membership.
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Oct. 22-23, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Branch Library has a variety of events it will be doing for the month of October for any one in the parish that would like to attend. Scrabble will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. “Lawyers in Libraries” will also be Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Finally, “Teen Game Night” will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will also be “Book-A-Treat” for the younger kids.
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 22-23, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study 5:30 p.m. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle. United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend.
sheenmagazine.com
African American Woman in Rural Area to Be Awarded National Accreditation in Hammond, Louisiana
Congratulations to Regina Showers-Gordon, founder and president of Petra College as the first African American woman to be awarded national accreditation in rural Hammond, Louisiana. “Petra College earning national accreditation is a significant achievement demonstrating that it holds quality standards and is engaged in continuous improvement,” says Mrs. Showers-Gordon. “It...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair opens with parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19
The Washington Parish Free Fair will open the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a parade at 10 a.m. The Franklinton Police Department noted that at 9:30 a.m., all streets on the parade route will be closed and floats will be brought onto Washington Street. At 9 a.m., all westbound traffic will be diverted off Louisiana Highway 10 onto Section Line Road (High School Road).
NOLA.com
15+ free things you get with a New Orleans Public Library card: Zoo tickets, cake pans, more
A New Orleans Public Library card gets you access to more things than books. Just this month, the library unveiled a new service — free menstrual products. Cardholders also can get free tickets to the Audubon Zoo, free internet through mobile hot spots, free streaming movies, free plant seeds and free cake pans, among other things.
WDSU
Downton Convington to see a handful of new projects
COVINGTON, La. — Revitalization is happening on one street in the heart of downtown Covington, as there are a handful of projects planned along New Hampshire Street. First, is the expansion of the popular venue spot, the Southern Hotel, according to Covington mayor Mark Johnson. He said there are...
bogalusadailynews.com
Early voting begins Tuesday
Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will begin next week. Early voting opens Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. In Washington Parish, there are two early voting...
bogalusadailynews.com
Thomas Barnes Jr.
Thomas E. Barnes Jr. March 1, 1971 – October 13, 2022. Resident of Bogalusa, La. Graduated: Osterholz High School, Garlstadt, Germany; University of Maryland with a BS in Criminal Justice; Norwich University with a MA in International Relations / Terrorism. Growing up in a military family, Tom was exposed...
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
fox8live.com
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
bogalusadailynews.com
Dakota Morris
On Oct. 13, 2022, Mr. Dakota Morris passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kentwood. Mr. Morris was a life-long resident of Franklinton. He enjoyed video games, playing basketball, and wood-working. He enjoyed his wood-working so much that he was making a career of it at Sheridan’s Custom Cabinetry. As much as he enjoyed his hobbies, nothing compared to the time he spent with his children, fiancée, and family.
bogalusadailynews.com
All roads lead to the fair!
The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
NOLA.com
Longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office contractor terminates agreement amid poaching allegations
A longtime contractor terminated its agreement with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide technology services earlier this year after the agency began hiring the firm’s employees as part of a move to do the work in house. Major Services Inc., an IT services provider formerly owned by...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa, Mt. Hermon School competed in meet last Saturday
Bogalusa and Mt. Hermon School’s cross country teams competed in the STA-Bruce O’Krepki Memorial Invite that was held on Oct. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas. In the girls division, Mt. Hermon’s Katherine Quin came in 58th with a time of 25 minutes, 55 seconds. Teammate McKenzie Fountain...
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
iheart.com
This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
wbrz.com
Photos: Crews tackle massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening
HAMMOND - Crews worked to extinguish a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish for several hours Thursday. The Hammond Fire Department said they responded to the fire at MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found...
bogalusadailynews.com
Curley Murphy
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4). Curley V. Murphy departed this life on Oct. 19, 2022, at the...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
