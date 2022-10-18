Read full article on original website
A.I. Analysis of Palm Coast Remains Produces Facial Approximation
PALM COAST, Fla. – Thanks to the work of the University of South Florida Anthropology Team and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a facial approximation has been produced for the human remains found at the Toscana housing community. The image above depicts what the deceased man may have looked like. One shows him without facial hair, and one with.
Flagler Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th
PALM COAST - The much-anticipated 'Freedom Fest' at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
De Leon Springs Pancake Restaurant Open Under New Ownership
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The locally iconic De Leon Springs pancake restaurant is back open to the public following a five-week period of being closed for renovations. It's now under new ownership, with the fresh proprietors debuting some tweaks to the beloved facility. Guest Services Inc. has taken over...
Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/21
The University Titans (3-4) will be traveling for their eighth matchup of the season to play the Deland Bulldogs (3-3). Both teams lost last Friday, the Titans losing 19-7 in an away district matchup versus the. Spruce Creek Hawks (3-3). The Bulldogs fell 27-10 versus the Seminole High School Seminoles,...
