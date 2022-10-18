First day of early voting in Georgia shatters previous midterm record

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Washington Examiner
Oregon Republican Christine Drazan vows to fight child vaccine mandates
BEND, Oregon — Christine Drazan, Oregon’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, joined the ranks of prominent Republicans vowing to fight an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children. “Yeah, I will be pushing back against that as governor,” she said...
Washington Examiner
Hollywood heavy hitters stump for Abrams and Warnock
Georgia Democrats are calling on some of their uber-famous friends to stump for them this week as the field tightens in two high-stakes midterm races. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hosting Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday at an event to attract more Latino voters, while gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) will be hosting a virtual event Thursday with talk show queen and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey also headlined two rallies for Abrams in Marietta, Georgia, and Decatur, Georgia, during the 2018 election cycle, in which Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Washington Examiner
'Clown': Charlie Crist previews plan of attack ahead of DeSantis debate
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Charlie Crist (D-FL) provided a glimpse of his plan of attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) before they go head to head next week in their only debate before Election Day. The former governor and congressman ripped DeSantis for not supporting abortion access or addressing the...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: New Kathy Hochul ad addresses crime as top Democrats dismiss the issue
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) released a new ad on Friday targeting the issue of crime as top Democratic leaders dismiss the issue ahead of the midterm elections. "A safe walk home at night, a subway ride free of fear, a safer New York for every child — that's what Kathy Hochul is working for as governor," the ad says.
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Washington Examiner
Justice Department receives report of voter intimidation at Arizona drop box
An allegation that a voter was intimidated while dropping off their ballot at a drop box in Mesa, Arizona, as early voting is underway in the Grand Canyon State became the focus of a referral to the Justice Department. The Arizona secretary of state's office received a report alleging the...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 11 days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Eligible Virginians have until the beginning of November to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission.
Washington Examiner
Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund
Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
Washington Examiner
NY tattoo artist who inked 10-year-old arrested after boy's mother: Police
The tattoo artist responsible for inking a 10-year-old boy in New York was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Austin Smith, 20, was taken into custody by the Town of Lloyd Police Department and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0