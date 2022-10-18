ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Your Wallet Will Thank You For Waiting

Ontario gas prices are on their way down again, allowing motorists a chance to collect some savings and keep their wallets fatter this weekend. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Saturday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 162.9 cents per litre.
Narcity

I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving to a completely new place can be a pretty scary experience that's usually filled with a lot of questions. It was no different when I moved to Alberta from London last year, and there were a few things I really wish I knew before I made the move.
Narcity

You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots

Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings. Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for. You could think of yourself as quite...
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Calls For Summery Temps This Weekend & It'll Be Pumpkin Patch Perfect

Ontario's weather has been something out of a wintry nightmare lately, plagued by frost, wet snow and travel advisories, but this weekend's return to summer could make it all worthwhile. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with a pattern of unseasonable warmth and sunshine this Saturday,...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Top Winter Destinations, A Colourful New Loonie & More

We made it; TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Today, Drake is one of Canada's most valuable cultural exports. However, according to an unearthed invoice, a concert promoter paid the "6ix God" a mere $100 to open for Ice Cube back in 2006 — barely half the price of a single nosebleed ticket to see the Toronto superstar in 2022.
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot

There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!. For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.
Narcity

A Quick 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Can Take You To This Adorable Tiny Island

If you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway activity, look no further than this stunning tiny island in B.C. Bowen Island is only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to. There are a ton of activities to check out on the island like hiking, local shops, adorable cafes or restaurants and even cideries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy