Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
Washington Examiner
'Makes no sense': Former lawmaker blasts Biden for playing politics with energy crisis
President Joe Biden’s plans to combat the energy crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine are producing the opposite effect, and “it makes no sense,” a former GOP lawmaker told the Washington Examiner. Former Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) said the Biden administration should be taking advantage of...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Washington Examiner
White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'
The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
Washington Examiner
Democrats will pay for Biden's OPEC debacle
In yet another example of President Joe Biden failing America and leaving the country flat-footed on the world stage, OPEC decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day — a move Biden cast as “shortsighted.” He also called it “a disappointment.” But what Biden really means is that with the midterm elections right around the corner, he and the Democrats are in big trouble.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court declines to halt Biden student loan debt relief after Wisconsin taxpayers sue
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up a lawsuit filed by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers who asked to halt the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. An emergency request was filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett just days after the administration began accepting applications for the program,...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Some households may still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments
Many households nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is limited for those seeking to claim financial relief. Families with little to no income, which therefore do not pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete simplified tax returns to see whether they are eligible for payments.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Millions have until Nov. 15 to claim COVID-19 stimulus payments
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people are potentially eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Washington Examiner
Biden outlines three-point plan to lower gas prices
President Joe Biden outlined a three-point plan to curtail rising gas prices this fall and loudly decried criticism that he's doing so only in a ploy to shore up Democrats in the midterm elections. Biden is releasing another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, detailing plans to replace...
Washington Examiner
Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program is far from a done deal
The news on President Joe Biden’s attempt to cancel student loan debt has been coming in fast and furious this week. Here’s what you need to know about recent developments. Late last Friday the Department of Education posted an application for borrowers to apply for student loan cancellation....
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Washington Examiner
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Washington Examiner
Appeals court temporarily halts Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
A federal appeals court sent President Joe Biden's marquee federal student loan cancellation plan to a screeching halt Friday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit imposed a stay, directing the Biden administration not to begin wiping out student loan debts while it mulls a challenge filed by a group of Republicans opposed to the plan.
Washington Examiner
China’s leader-for-life, and America’s diminished military, raise risk of war over Taiwan
It has been described as "a coronation." At a weeklong Chinese Communist Party national congress this month, Xi Jinping, 69, secured an unprecedented third five-year term while consolidating enough power so that he can likely secure a fourth or even fifth term, if he wants it. Speaking on the opening...
China's Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation's No. 2 official and a proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members who will not be reappointed to the nation's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee. They were not on the list released Saturday of the...
Washington Examiner
US manufacturers call on Congress to fix open border
The nation’s largest manufacturing organization called on Congress to fix the "broken" immigration system and let foreign workers come into the country legally. America has 800,000 manufacturing jobs open, and it’s essential to fill them immediately to remain competitive in the world marketplace, said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturing.
