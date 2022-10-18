ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

profootballnetwork.com

New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. How will the Seahawks replace Metcalf if he’s sidelined for a significant period of time?. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Suffers Knee Injury. Metcalf had...
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction

In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
FLORIDA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today vs. Chiefs? Fantasy Implications for 49ers’ RB

The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing in Week 7 has been swirling for fantasy football managers since the star RB was traded on Thursday. Entering the week as the sixth-ranked RB in terms of average fantasy points in half-PPR scoring, McCaffrey would be a huge loss to fantasy managers if he is out. However, with limited time to learn the playbook, should fantasy managers trust him even if he does play?
KANSAS CITY, MO

