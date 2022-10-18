Read full article on original website
Top Titans vs. Colts DFS Lineup: Can We Trust Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, or Phillip Lindsay?
If you’re playing a Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Top Cowboys vs. Lions DFS Lineup: Can We Trust D’Andre Swift, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard?
If you’re playing a Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. How will the Seahawks replace Metcalf if he’s sidelined for a significant period of time?. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Suffers Knee Injury. Metcalf had...
Top Raiders vs. Texans DFS Lineup: Target the Undervalued Foster Moreau, Chris Moore, and Daniel Carlson?
If you’re playing a Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Top Jaguars vs. Giants DFS Lineup: Can We Trust Christian Kirk, Wan’Dale Robinson, or Zay Jones?
If you’re playing a Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction
In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Proved They Refused to Grow in 21-3 Loss to Carolina Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, entering the season looking for more of the same, ended their game against the Carolina Panthers 21-3 and regrettably got more of the same up against a team with their fourth option at quarterback and one that just traded away their top offensive player amidst a fire sale.
Titans vs. Colts Player Props: Derrick Henry, Robert Woods, and Jonathan Taylor Are Top Targets
The AFC South has been a bit of a mess thus far, but that was expected. The matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts has some intriguing player prop bets to consider on top of the importance of the divisional race. This includes props on Derrick Henry, Robert Woods, and Jonathan Taylor.
Is D’Andre Swift Playing Today vs. Cowboys? Fantasy Implications for Lions’ RB
The question of is D’Andre Swift playing has been a common one for fantasy football managers throughout this season. We have not seen Swift healthy since the first week, and his shoulder injury has now plagued him over the last four weeks. The hope was that coming off the...
Top Bengals vs. Falcons DFS Lineup: Is Olamide Zaccheaus a Better Value Than Kyle Pitts or Drake London?
If you’re playing a Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow’s huge day sees Bengals gunslinger leap into top-five
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Is Tyler Lockett Playing Today vs. Chargers? Fantasy Implications of the WR’s Status
The question of is Tyler Lockett playing in Week 7 has been swirling all week for fantasy football managers. After he remained on the Seattle Seahawks injury report as a non-participant with a hamstring issue on Wednesday, there was always doubt about his status for the weekend. Let’s take a...
Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Jones
Here are our final NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions. Each...
Top Chargers vs. Seahawks DFS Lineup: Debating Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, and Tyler Lockett
If you’re playing a Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL Standings Week 7: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Shine While Tom Brady and the Bucs Hit Rock Bottom
Week 7 of the NFL schedule featured unexpected results which will shift the NFL standings. Let’s take a look at the latest in the AFC and NFC to determine which players and teams are on the rise. For analysis of what teams and players saw their stock rise and fall, scroll down below the complete list of standings.
Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today vs. Steelers? Fantasy Implications for Dolphins WR
The question of is Jaylen Waddle playing has been bubbling under the surface for fantasy football managers for a few weeks. With the Miami Dolphins WR dealing with a variety of injuries already this year, what is his status for Week 7 as he deals with a shoulder injury?. Let’s...
2023 NFL Draft Shrine Bowl Prospect Roundup: Hendon Hooker Confirming Who He Is
Week 7 was packed with 2023 NFL Draft-relevant matchups, but none more so than the enthralling clash between Tennessee and Alabama. What did the Shrine Bowl staff take away from that game and others in the Week 7 slate?. Let’s dive into the latest prospect roundup and find out, with...
Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today vs. Chiefs? Fantasy Implications for 49ers’ RB
The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing in Week 7 has been swirling for fantasy football managers since the star RB was traded on Thursday. Entering the week as the sixth-ranked RB in terms of average fantasy points in half-PPR scoring, McCaffrey would be a huge loss to fantasy managers if he is out. However, with limited time to learn the playbook, should fantasy managers trust him even if he does play?
