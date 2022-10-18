Read full article on original website
APD Investigating Thursday Night Shooting
Alexandria, La – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people this afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street. APD officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the intersection in reference to several reports of shots fired...
APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. APD said the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, APD found two male victims,...
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.
APD Seeking Public Help to Locate Aggravated Assault Suspect
Alexandria, La. (Oct. 20, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in...
Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby
Dylan Domangue shares highlights from the matchup between Rayville and Northwood-Lena on Thursday, Oct. 20. Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture...
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20. Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.
One wounded in Opelousas shooting
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Opelousas; police say a man was wounded and bullets also hit at least one house and a vehicle.
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
RADE Agents Make a Large Drug Arrest Following a Traffic Stop
Rapides Parish, La - On October 12th, 2022, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team were working on Interstate 49, just south of Alexandria. They conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic violation and during their interview with the driver, Deputies were alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Xiaolong Liang, 35 of Colorado, exited the vehicle as K9 “Beny” conducted a free air sniff around the truck. “Beny” immediately gave a positive alert to an unknown narcotic coming from the bed of the truck and upon a search of the truck bed, Deputies located approximately 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana. Deputies also located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.00 in assorted U.S. currency.
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 115 at O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Woman struck rear of truck in Evangeline Parish, suffered fatal injuries
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said
