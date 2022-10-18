Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Peter Ellis Jacobs
Peter Ellis Jacobs, 90 of DeRidder, La passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Following the visitation, a funeral procession will travel to the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery located in Leesville, La for interment.
Lake Charles American Press
Allen Parish to transform into bargain-hunter’s paradise this weekend
Bargain hunters and collectors will be hitting the road this weekend for the 6th annual Allen Parish Flea Market Trail. The two-day event will be held 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 across the parish. Admission is free. Shoppers can browse more than 50 garage sales,...
westcentralsbest.com
Greater Vernon Chamber hosts State of Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, La - The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a State of Vernon Parish address on October 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at the West La Forestry Festival Building at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022. Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment. Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX:...
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches woman killed in early morning crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches woman died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish. State police said Kristin Stephens, 38, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima southbound on U.S. Highway 71 south of Cox Road when she veered off the road, hit a culvert then a tree.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
kalb.com
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
westcentralsbest.com
Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape
Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
KPLC TV
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
KPLC TV
Family in need of clothing after residential fire near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire north of Sulphur on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments around 5:13 p.m. “They were pulling my Bible out and pictures just things they thought would be...
KPLC TV
Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
westcentralsbest.com
Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds
Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
westcentralsbest.com
APD Investigating Thursday Night Shooting
Alexandria, La – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people this afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street. APD officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the intersection in reference to several reports of shots fired...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without leads. A son taken from his mother. “We argued a lot, but I loved him dearly,” Edith LaFleur, Gerald LaFleur’s mother said. A father taken from his...
Comments / 1