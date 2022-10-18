ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Peter Ellis Jacobs

Peter Ellis Jacobs, 90 of DeRidder, La passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Following the visitation, a funeral procession will travel to the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery located in Leesville, La for interment.
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Greater Vernon Chamber hosts State of Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish, La - The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a State of Vernon Parish address on October 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at the West La Forestry Festival Building at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022. Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment. Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
DEQUINCY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches woman killed in early morning crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches woman died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish. State police said Kristin Stephens, 38, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima southbound on U.S. Highway 71 south of Cox Road when she veered off the road, hit a culvert then a tree.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape

Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Family in need of clothing after residential fire near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire north of Sulphur on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments around 5:13 p.m. “They were pulling my Bible out and pictures just things they thought would be...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds

Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
JENNINGS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

APD Investigating Thursday Night Shooting

Alexandria, La – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people this afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street. APD officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the intersection in reference to several reports of shots fired...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy