Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
News Channel Nebraska

Bacon's fight against Biden's student loan plan takes legal hits

With his bid for reelection just days away, two major court decisions are taking aim at a key claim by GOP Congressman Don Bacon. For weeks Bacon has been insisting that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is unconstitutional, but none other than conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has thrown a kink into Bacon's claim.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters

In the days and even weeks after President Joe Biden took the dramatic step to order the cancellation of student loan debt for up to 40 million Americans, it wasn't clear that he'd ever focus publicly on the issue again. Passing references deep into broad policy speeches were as much...
DOVER, DE
News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case

A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy, while the court considers a challenge to it. The order from the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals comes in a case brought...
WISCONSIN STATE

