Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
News Channel Nebraska
Bacon's fight against Biden's student loan plan takes legal hits
With his bid for reelection just days away, two major court decisions are taking aim at a key claim by GOP Congressman Don Bacon. For weeks Bacon has been insisting that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is unconstitutional, but none other than conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has thrown a kink into Bacon's claim.
News Channel Nebraska
Supreme Court delivers one of two legal wins for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal courts on Thursday delivered two wins for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the program brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group. And on the same day, a federal district court judge rejected a separate lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters
In the days and even weeks after President Joe Biden took the dramatic step to order the cancellation of student loan debt for up to 40 million Americans, it wasn't clear that he'd ever focus publicly on the issue again. Passing references deep into broad policy speeches were as much...
News Channel Nebraska
Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case
A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy, while the court considers a challenge to it. The order from the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals comes in a case brought...
