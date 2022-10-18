Read full article on original website
Related
The Bayonetta Voice Acting Conflict Just Got More Complicated
On October 5, Nintendo confirmed that Hellena Taylor would not be returning to her role as the voice of the titular character in "Bayonetta 3"; instead, Jennifer Hale would be stepping in. Many fans were disappointed by the news and weren't entirely sold on Platinum Games' initial explanation that the studio couldn't manage to work with Taylor's schedule. Taylor then came forward with a series of videos that she released on her Twitter account where she claimed, "the final offer to do the whole game as a buyout – flat rate – was 4,000 U.S. dollars." She then asked fans to boycott the game and instead donate the money they would have spent on it to charity.
PlatinumGames Releases Statement Supporting Bayonetta 3's Jennifer Hale
The controversy surrounding "Bayonetta 3" recently began on Oct. 5, 2022 when Nintendo confirmed rumors that Jennifer Hale replaced Hellena Taylor as the titular character for the third entry. Soon after on Oct. 15, 2022, Taylor posted a three-part video accusing Platinum Games of offering her a flat rate of $4,000 to reprise her role.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
How To Link Your PlayStation Network And Steam Accounts
Following the release of the "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" PC port, players were buzzing with speculation after discovering several "PSNLinkingEntitlements" references were made and reported on by VGC. The files, which also included "PlayStation PC Launcher" instances, implied that PlayStation and PC were about to be more integrated than ever before. After much waiting and speculation, a patch for "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" was released, allowing players to link their PlayStation Network and Steam accounts.
The Callisto Protocol's Developers Hit Back At Delay Rumors
Among the many sci-fi horror games releasing in the near future is "The Callisto Protocol," a game headed by the co-creator of "Dead Space" Glen Schofield. While the creator feels conflicted about the upcoming remake of "Dead Space," Schofield's latest project, "The Callisto Protocol," comes out almost two months prior on December 2, 2022. However, according to a listing from Epic Games, the release date had been pushed back more than three months to February 12, 2022.
The Rarest Game Boy Console Costs More Than $95,000
There are plenty of rare or special edition consoles out there for video games systems of all shapes and sizes, like the Orange Pikachu Nintendo 64 or Nintendo's PlayStation prototype. Very few of these cost as much as $100,000 — but one special edition Game Boy console comes close. This console is so rare, in fact, that reports indicate only seven copies of it exist in the entire world. Specifically, this rare device is the gold-plated version of the special edition gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP. That's right; a "Zelda" GBA system made with actual gold.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: What's Included?
Leon Kennedy is back in HD and looking better than ever. First announced in June 2022, "Resident Evil 4 Remake" didn't have too much in the way of gameplay footage for fans to see — until now. Hosted by the game's producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the remake section during Capcom's October 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase livestream featured a new story trailer, an extended gameplay trailer full of small details for fans to pick apart, and more.
YouTube Has A Plan For Technoblade Tribute
YouTube has announced a plan to create a tribute video in honor of Technoblade for the ninth anniversary of the beloved "Minecraft" content creator's channel. Announced during Saturday's big "Minecraft" Live stream, it was revealed that the tribute is set to be released on October 28, 2022. While details are scarce at this point, the video is likely to be a compilation of some of the greatest moments from Technoblade's videos, as the announcement displayed a number of highlights from the YouTuber's years on the platform.
What The Critics Are Saying About New Tales From The Borderlands
"New Tales from the Borderlands" is the spiritual successor to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands." Although set in the Borderlands universe, "New Tales from the Borderlands" is far detached from the looter shooter gameplay the mainline series is known for. Instead, "New Tales from the Borderlands" is a choice-based graphic adventure game full of humorous dialogue. The game follows three brand-new protagonists as they try to survive in the "Borderlands" universe. Fans of Telltale Games' previous titles will be familiar with the non-action-oriented gameplay of "New Tales from the Borderlands."
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Resident Evil 4 Fans Are Upset About The Dog's Apparent Fate
Capcom revealed a ton of new information about the "Resident Evil" series during its showcase on Oct. 20, but one small detail in the "Resident Evil 4" remake trailer has fans upset. During the showcase, the second trailer for "Resident Evil 4" showed off gameplay and ton of small details. Afterwards, IGN shared footage from its preview, including a familiar face, who had suffered a new fate. In the original version of "Resident Evil 4" Leon Kennedy comes across an injured dog stuck in a bear trap. Leon can free the dog, who later shows up to help Leon in a moment of need. The same location was shown in the new footage and the dog was in the same place, in the remake, however, Leon is too late. The dog is found dead, stuck in the bear trap and killed by something else.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Where Does New Tales From The Borderlands Take Place In The Series Timeline?
The long-awaited sequel to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands" is finally here. This time, instead of Telltale Games tackling the sequel, the game was developed in-house at Gearbox Software. This decision was met with a rather mixed reception from fans of the original game. Fans of the series liked the idea of the sequel, but they weren't fans of Gearbox spearheading the project.
Resident Evil Just Shrank Lady Dimitrescu
The upcoming "Winters' Expansion" DLC pack releases October 28, 2022 and adds three major elements to "Resident Evil Village": a new campaign focused on Rose, a third person camera option, and the return of the beloved "The Mercenaries" game mode. "The Mercenaries" has been included in most "Resident Evil" games since it debuted in "Resident Evil 4," but the game mode was left out of "Resident Evil 7," making it about a decade since the score-based minigame was a major part of the series.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
What We Know So Far About Silent Hill 2
It's been a decade since the last "Silent Hill" game, "Silent Hill: Book of Memories," came out for the PS Vita in 2012, and more than twenty years have passed since the Konami-published series first launched in 1999. The "Silent Hill" games vary wildly in quality, from the critically panned to some of the greatest horror games of all time. Of all the games in the series, none is more beloved (and praised) as "Silent Hill 2."
Gotham Knights: How Does It Actually Run On Series X And PS5?
"Gotham Knights," the new action co-op game separate from the "Arkham Asylum" universe, has been embroiled in controversy over some of its technical limitations. Now that the review embargo is up, Digital Foundry has released a video showing just how the game actually runs across Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For anyone out of the loop, back when WB Montréal and Warner Bros. Games announced that "Gotham Knights" would no longer be releasing on last-gen hardware due to technical limitations, fans were left seeing red.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0