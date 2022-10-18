ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Bring back Boris’: division rages in Tories’ Essex heartlands

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HxGh_0idb4Cp400
Doreen Bartlett and Marie Howard at Benfleet Methodist Church in the Castle Point constituency. They are setting up a ‘warm bank’ to help those struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

In one of Britain’s safest Tory seats, the women of Benfleet Methodist Church were opening their first “warm bank” a day after the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, warned that “decisions of eye-watering difficulty” lay ahead.

“This town isn’t poor but there are people who are struggling and we know there will be mothers coming this week to get supplies,” said Marie Howard, 77, gesturing towards pasta, tins and other foodstuffs stacked up in a back room.

Hot meals are also prepared, although – fresh from the kitchen – Doreen Bartlett, 87, added that they had been shocked to find last Sunday that beef had trebled in price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjheE_0idb4Cp400
Donated food at the church, which is also providing hot meals. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

Yet while economic turmoil is unlikely to trouble the 26,634 majority of Tory whip Rebecca Harris in Castle Point, an Essex seat on the Thames estuary, divisions over leadership and ideology are coursing through the local party. The splits mirror those playing out more widely, as a snap YouGov poll of 530 members on Monday and Tuesday found more than half believed Liz Truss should resign, including 39% of those who voted for her in the leadership race. Boris Johnson, three months after he was forced to resign after a series of scandals, was favourite to succeed her on 32%, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak second on 23%.

In Castle Point, the new chancellor’s shredding of Truss’s economic plans was not been enough to stop Robert Burdett, a Sunak supporter, from cancelling his party membership on Monday.

“I emailed and said ‘you don’t represent my views any more’ and that I might only re-evaluate once this car crash is over,” said Burdett, the owner of an IT support company. He attributed his firm’s survival through lockdown to the emergency measures introduced by the Treasury under Sunak. Now things are different. “I’m now politically homeless, basically,” he said.

A glance at the Castle Point Conservatives Facebook page revealed a full-blooded debate, ranging from calls for an immediate general election through to others either urging Johnson’s return or describing him as a “buffoon”.

“As usual it takes an imbecilic Conservative administration to make the insanities of leftwing political thought seem realistic in the eyes of the electorate,” said one poster.

Among other local members in Castle Point who spoke to the Guardian, former councillor Bill Sharp railed against the lack of support for Truss among MPs. He said: “The members made a choice and sadly, it appears that certain elements of the leadership have decided that we’re not fit enough to make the correct decision and want to change it. That, I’m afraid, will do the party a great deal of harm.

“I was quite impressed with Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. I thought ‘At last we have a Thatcherite back in charge.’ And then days later the poor man gets [ousted].”

Sharp, a former Tory parliamentary candidate who said that he knew both Nigel Farage and Richard Tice, leader of the populist rightwing Reform party, added that the “blue stronghold” of Castle Point would not go Labour. But he said the Conservatives had to deal with what he insisted was untapped concern about illegal migration.

“What would be a big problem would be Reform, whose ideals are perfectly Thatcherite, coming forward after doing deals with other smaller parties and putting up a decent candidate,” added Sharp.

Pam Challis, a former leader of Castle Point council, watched from her living room as Hunt ripped the mini-budget to shreds. “I’ll be absolutely honest, I really, really don’t know what they’re doing at the moment. It’s a mystery to me what they’re trying to achieve.”

Watching the FTSE creep up following Hunt’s announcement, her partner, Brian Nery, said that the new chancellor had to be given a chance, but added: “You can put this in big bold type, but the solution is ‘bring back Boris’.”

There was also a reminder at Benfleet Methodist Church of the former prime minister’s enduring appeal, where he was referred to, as usual, by his first name by Howard. “Liz Truss should never have been there in the first place because it was Boris who was voted in.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Deadline

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy